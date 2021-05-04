2021 Honda LPGA Thailand betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Honda LPGA Thailand betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Siam Country Club’s Pattaya Old Course in Chonburi, Thailand.

The betting favorites this week is Lydia Ko, who comes in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.

Hyo Joo Kim is 13-to-2, while So Yeon Ryu is 11-to-1.

Danielle Kang, Hannah Green and Minjee Lee are at 16-to-1.

2021 Honda LPGA Thailand tips, expert picks and futures bets

The LPGA is back in Asia for the first time since before the pandemic started, continuing a two-event run with the limited-field Honda LPGA Thailand. Amy Yang has won this tournament three times, while assorted Americans have won in the somewhat recent past.

2021 Honda LPGA Thailand betting odds: Outright winner

Lydia Ko: +600

Hyo Joo Kim: +650

So Yeon Ryu: +1100

Danielle Kang: +1600

Hannah Green: +1600

Minjee Lee: +1600

In Gee Chun: +2000

Amy Yang: +2200

Carlota Ciganda: +2200

Shanshan Feng: +2200

Jeongeun Lee6: +2500

Moriya Jutanugarn: +2500

Patty Tavatanakit: +2500

Ariya Jutanugarn: +3000

Jenny Shin: +3500

Megan Khang: +3500

Amy Olson: +4000

Brittany Altomare: +4000

Gaby Lopez: +4000

Charley Hull: +4500

Xiyu Lin: +4500

Atthaya Thitikul: +6600

Georgia Hall: +6600

Sophia Popov: +6600

Anna Nordqvist: +7000

Azahara Munoz: +7000

Caroline Masson: +8000

Celine Boutier: +8000

Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +8000

Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +8000

Nasa Hataoka: +8000

Wei-Ling Hsu: +8000

Yealimi Noh: +8000

Yu Liu: +8000

Angel Yin: +10000

Emily Kristine Pedersen: +10000

Eun Hee Ji: +10000

Hinako Shibuno: +10000

Mi Hyang Lee: +10000

Sarah Schmelzel: +10000

Cheyenne Knight: +12500

Mirim Lee: +12500

Nicole Broch Larsen: +12500

Pajaree Anannarukarn: +12500

Sung Hyun Park: +12500