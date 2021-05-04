2021 Honda LPGA Thailand betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Honda LPGA Thailand betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Siam Country Club’s Pattaya Old Course in Chonburi, Thailand.
The betting favorites this week is Lydia Ko, who comes in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.
Hyo Joo Kim is 13-to-2, while So Yeon Ryu is 11-to-1.
Danielle Kang, Hannah Green and Minjee Lee are at 16-to-1.
2021 Honda LPGA Thailand tips, expert picks and futures bets
The LPGA is back in Asia for the first time since before the pandemic started, continuing a two-event run with the limited-field Honda LPGA Thailand. Amy Yang has won this tournament three times, while assorted Americans have won in the somewhat recent past.
2021 Honda LPGA Thailand betting odds: Outright winner
- Lydia Ko: +600
- Hyo Joo Kim: +650
- So Yeon Ryu: +1100
- Danielle Kang: +1600
- Hannah Green: +1600
- Minjee Lee: +1600
- In Gee Chun: +2000
- Amy Yang: +2200
- Carlota Ciganda: +2200
- Shanshan Feng: +2200
- Jeongeun Lee6: +2500
- Moriya Jutanugarn: +2500
- Patty Tavatanakit: +2500
- Ariya Jutanugarn: +3000
- Jenny Shin: +3500
- Megan Khang: +3500
- Amy Olson: +4000
- Brittany Altomare: +4000
- Gaby Lopez: +4000
- Charley Hull: +4500
- Xiyu Lin: +4500
- Atthaya Thitikul: +6600
- Georgia Hall: +6600
- Sophia Popov: +6600
- Anna Nordqvist: +7000
- Azahara Munoz: +7000
- Caroline Masson: +8000
- Celine Boutier: +8000
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +8000
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +8000
- Nasa Hataoka: +8000
- Wei-Ling Hsu: +8000
- Yealimi Noh: +8000
- Yu Liu: +8000
- Angel Yin: +10000
- Emily Kristine Pedersen: +10000
- Eun Hee Ji: +10000
- Hinako Shibuno: +10000
- Mi Hyang Lee: +10000
- Sarah Schmelzel: +10000
- Cheyenne Knight: +12500
- Mirim Lee: +12500
- Nicole Broch Larsen: +12500
- Pajaree Anannarukarn: +12500
- Sung Hyun Park: +12500