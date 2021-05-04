2021 Canary Islands Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Canary Islands Championship betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Golf Costa Adeje in Tenerife, Spain.

The betting favorites this week is Garrick Higgo and Dean Burmester, who come in at 18-to-1 (+1800) betting odds.

Justin Harding is sitting on 20-to-1.

Sami Valimaki, Adri Arnaus, Laurie Canter, Kalle Samooja and Sean Crocker sit on 25-to-1 before the second of consecutive events at this venue.

2021 Canary Islands Championship betting odds: Outright winner

Garrick Higgo: +1200

Dean Burmester: +1800

Justin Harding: +2000

Adri Arnaus: +2500

Sami Valimaki: +2500

Laurie Canter: +2500

Kalle Samooja: +2500

Sean Crocker: +2500

Victor Dubuisson: +3000

Guido Migliozzi: +3000

Calum Hill: +3000

Connor Syme: +3500

Adrian Meronk: +3500

Romain Langasque: +4000

Niklas Lemke: +5000

Johannes Veerman: +5000

Adrian Otaegui: +5000

Renato Paratore: +5000

Fabrizio Zanotti: +5000

Chris Paisley: +5000

Nino Bertasio: +5000

Pep Angles: +5000

Masahiro Kawamura: +5000

Eddie Pepperell: +5000

Paul Waring: +5000

Andrew Johnston: +6000

Louis De Jager: +6000

Mike Lorenzo-Vera: +6000

Scott Hend: +6000

Matthew Jordan: +6000

Ashun Wu: +6000

Richie Ramsay: +6000

Justin Walters: +6000

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez: +6000

Darius Van Driel: +6000

Nicolai von Dellingshausen: +6000

Alejandro Canizares: +6000

Nicolai Hojgaard: +6000

Gavin Green: +8000

Marcel Schneider: +8000

Maverick Antcliff: +8000

Matthieu Pavon: +8000

Jack Senior: +8000

Alexander Levy: +8000

Joakim Lagergren: +8000

Richard Bland: +8000

David Horsey: +8000

Aaron Cockerill: +8000

Garrick Porteous: +8000

Pedro Oriol: +8000

Sihwan Kim: +10000

Richard Mansell: +10000

Dale Whitnell: +10000

Grant Forrest: +10000

Sebastian Heisele: +10000

Sebastian Soderberg: +10000

Paul Peterson: +10000

Jorge Campillo: +12500

Julien Guerrier: +12500

Zander Lombard: +12500

Matthew Southgate: +12500

Jonathan Caldwell: +12500

Francesco Laporta: +12500

Austin Bautista: +12500

Julian Suri: +12500

Eduard Rousaud: +15000

Alejandro Tosti: +15000

Bernd Ritthammer: +15000

Shubhankar Sharma: +15000