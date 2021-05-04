2021 Canary Islands Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Canary Islands Championship betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Golf Costa Adeje in Tenerife, Spain.
The betting favorites this week is Garrick Higgo and Dean Burmester, who come in at 18-to-1 (+1800) betting odds.
Justin Harding is sitting on 20-to-1.
Sami Valimaki, Adri Arnaus, Laurie Canter, Kalle Samooja and Sean Crocker sit on 25-to-1 before the second of consecutive events at this venue.
2021 Canary Islands Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Canary Islands Championship, with this being the second event in a row at this venue. We have back-to-back events at Golf Costa Adeje, which follows from the consecutive events in Kenya that were captivating.
2021 Canary Islands Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Garrick Higgo: +1200
- Dean Burmester: +1800
- Justin Harding: +2000
- Adri Arnaus: +2500
- Sami Valimaki: +2500
- Laurie Canter: +2500
- Kalle Samooja: +2500
- Sean Crocker: +2500
- Victor Dubuisson: +3000
- Guido Migliozzi: +3000
- Calum Hill: +3000
- Connor Syme: +3500
- Adrian Meronk: +3500
- Romain Langasque: +4000
- Niklas Lemke: +5000
- Johannes Veerman: +5000
- Adrian Otaegui: +5000
- Renato Paratore: +5000
- Fabrizio Zanotti: +5000
- Chris Paisley: +5000
- Nino Bertasio: +5000
- Pep Angles: +5000
- Masahiro Kawamura: +5000
- Eddie Pepperell: +5000
- Paul Waring: +5000
- Andrew Johnston: +6000
- Louis De Jager: +6000
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera: +6000
- Scott Hend: +6000
- Matthew Jordan: +6000
- Ashun Wu: +6000
- Richie Ramsay: +6000
- Justin Walters: +6000
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez: +6000
- Darius Van Driel: +6000
- Nicolai von Dellingshausen: +6000
- Alejandro Canizares: +6000
- Nicolai Hojgaard: +6000
- Gavin Green: +8000
- Marcel Schneider: +8000
- Maverick Antcliff: +8000
- Matthieu Pavon: +8000
- Jack Senior: +8000
- Alexander Levy: +8000
- Joakim Lagergren: +8000
- Richard Bland: +8000
- David Horsey: +8000
- Aaron Cockerill: +8000
- Garrick Porteous: +8000
- Pedro Oriol: +8000
- Sihwan Kim: +10000
- Richard Mansell: +10000
- Dale Whitnell: +10000
- Grant Forrest: +10000
- Sebastian Heisele: +10000
- Sebastian Soderberg: +10000
- Paul Peterson: +10000
- Jorge Campillo: +12500
- Julien Guerrier: +12500
- Zander Lombard: +12500
- Matthew Southgate: +12500
- Jonathan Caldwell: +12500
- Francesco Laporta: +12500
- Austin Bautista: +12500
- Julian Suri: +12500
- Eduard Rousaud: +15000
- Alejandro Tosti: +15000
- Bernd Ritthammer: +15000
- Shubhankar Sharma: +15000