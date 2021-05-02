2021 Valspar Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 Valspar Championship purse is set for $6.9 million, with 69 professional players who complete four rounds at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner’s share of the Valspar Championship prize pool is at $1,224,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $752,100.

The Valspar Championship field is headed by Sam Burns, Max Homa, Dustin Johnson and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week at 1-under 141 or better.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour’s secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field — in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 54 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, the PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 Valspar Championship prize money, winner’s share, first-place payout

1. $1,242,000

2. $752,100

3. $476,100

4. $338,100

5. $282,900

6. $250,125

7. $232,875

8. $215,625

9. $201,825

10. $188,025

11. $174,225

12. $160,425

13. $146,625

14. $132,825

15. $125,925

16. $119,025

17. $112,125

18. $105,225

19. $98,325

20. $91,425

21. $84,525

22. $77,625

23. $72,105

24. $66,585

25. $61,065

26. $55,545

27. $53,475

28. $51,405

29. $49,335

30. $47,265

31. $45,195

32. $43,125

33. $41,055

34. $39,330

35. $37,605

36. $35,880

37. $34,155

38. $32,775

39. $31,395

40. $30,015

41. $28,635

42. $27,255

43. $25,875

44. $24,495

45. $23,115

46. $21,735

47. $20,355

48. $19,251

49. $18,285

50. $17,733

51. $17,319

52. $16,905

53. $16,629

54. $16,353

55. $16,215

56. $16,077

57. $15,939

58. $15,801

59. $15,663

60. $15,525

61. $15,387

62. $15,249

63. $15,111

64. $14,973

65. $14,835

66. $14,697

67. $14,559

68. $14,421

69. $14,283

