2021 Tenerife Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Tenerife Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Dean Burmester, who earned another European Tour title with a victory at Golf Costa Adeje in Tenerife, Spain.

The South African closed with 9-under 62 to win by five shots over Nicolai Von Dellingshausen on 25-under 259, just missing the 72-hole scoring record set by last week’s winner and fellow countryman, Garrick Higgo, who finished T-8 this week.

Higgo won the €230,500 winner’s share of the €1,500,000 purse.

2021 Tenerife Open highlights

Tenerife Open recap notes

Burmesterearned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Burmester, whose world ranking will improve

There was a cut this week, with 76 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 4-under 138 or better.

Burmester earns 460 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Canary Islands Championship at the same venue in Spain.

2021 Tenerife Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

