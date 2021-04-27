2021 Valspar Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Valspar Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour team event at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.

The betting favorites this week is Justin Thomas, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Dustin Johnson has the second-shortest odds on the board at 12-to-1.

Patrick Reed is at 18-to-1, while Viktor Hovland is on 20-to-1 along with Paul Casey and Corey Conners.

The Valspar Championship is back after a one-year hiatus, and it’s in a new date in late April. The field is pretty strong, and this is a ballstriker’s golf course that serves as a great challenge leading into the PGA Championship in three weeks.

2021 Valspar Championship betting odds: Outright winner