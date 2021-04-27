2021 Valspar Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Valspar Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour team event at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.
The betting favorites this week is Justin Thomas, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.
Dustin Johnson has the second-shortest odds on the board at 12-to-1.
Patrick Reed is at 18-to-1, while Viktor Hovland is on 20-to-1 along with Paul Casey and Corey Conners.
2021 Valspar Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
The Valspar Championship is back after a one-year hiatus, and it’s in a new date in late April. The field is pretty strong, and this is a ballstriker’s golf course that serves as a great challenge leading into the PGA Championship in three weeks.
2021 Valspar Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Justin Thomas: +900
- Dustin Johnson: +1200
- Patrick Reed: +1800
- Viktor Hovland: +2000
- Paul Casey: +2000
- Corey Conners: +2000
- Tyrrell Hatton: +2500
- Sungjae Im: +3000
- Scottie Scheffler: +3000
- Abraham Ancer: +3000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +3000
- Jason Kokrak: +3000
- Joaquin Niemann: +3500
- Russell Henley: +3500
- Justin Rose: +4000
- Cameron Tringale: +5000
- Ryan Palmer: +5000
- Charley Hoffman: +5000
- Emiliano Grillo: +5000
- Chris Kirk: +5000
- Bubba Watson: +5000
- Kevin Na: +6000
- Max Homa: +6000
- Kevin Streelman: +6000
- Sam Burns: +6000
- Kevin Kisner: +6000
- Keegan Bradley: +8000
- Gary Woodland: +8000
- Talor Gooch: +8000
- Lanto Griffin: +8000
- Cameron Davis: +8000
- Denny McCarthy: +8000
- Lucas Glover: +8000
- Charles Howell III: +10000
- Adam Hadwin: +10000
- Branden Grace: +10000
- Charl Schwartzel: +10000
- Ian Poulter: +10000
- Erik van Rooyen: +10000
- Doug Ghim: +10000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +10000
- Peter Uihlein: +10000
- Phil Mickelson: +12500
- Brandt Snedeker: +12500
- Sam Horsfield: +12500
- Zach Johnson: +12500
- Danny Willett: +12500
- Ryan Moore: +12500
- Rory Sabbatini: +12500
- Alex Noren: +12500
- J.T. Poston: +12500
- Matthew NeSmith: +12500
- Henrik Stenson: +15000
- Rasmus Hojgaard: +15000
- John Huh: +15000
- Sepp Straka: +15000
- Keith Mitchell: +15000
- Patton Kizzire: +15000
- Martin Laird: +15000
- Russell Knox: +15000
- James Hahn: +15000
- Tom Hoge: +15000
- Jhonattan Vegas: +15000
- Tom Lewis: +15000
- Wyndham Clark: +15000
- Byeong Hun An: +20000
- Luke List: +20000
- Richy Werenski: +20000
- Sam Ryder: +20000
- Adam Long: +20000
- Andrew Putnam: +20000
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +20000
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +20000
- Doc Redman: +20000
- Chase Seiffert: +20000
- Scott Stallings: +20000
- Camilo Villegas: +20000
- Kevin Chappell: +20000
- Adam Schenk: +20000
- Kyle Stanley: +25000
- Nick Taylor: +25000
- Roger Sloan: +25000
- Pat Perez: +25000
- Patrick Rodgers: +25000
- Kris Ventura: +25000
- Chez Reavie: +25000
- Brian Stuard: +25000
- Henrik Norlander: +25000
- Chesson Hadley: +25000
- Joseph Bramlett: +25000
- Scott Piercy: +25000
- Tyler Duncan: +25000
- Graeme McDowell: +25000
- Wesley Bryan: +25000
- Jamie Lovemark: +25000
- Brandon Hagy: +30000
- Aaron Baddeley: +30000
- Mark Hubbard: +30000
- Jason Dufner: +30000
- Andrew Landry: +30000
- J.B. Holmes: +30000
- Bronson Burgoon: +30000
- Rafael Campos: +30000
- Danny Lee: +30000
- Tim Wilkinson: +30000
- Grayson Murray: +30000
- Ryan Armour: +30000
- Bo Hoag: +30000
- Troy Merritt: +30000
- Vincent Whaley: +30000
- Cameron Percy: +30000
- Peter Malnati: +30000
- Sung Kang: +30000
- Austin Cook: +40000
- Hudson Swafford: +40000
- Robby Shelton: +40000
- David Hearn: +40000
- Luke Donald: +40000
- Kramer Hickok: +40000
- Rob Oppenheim: +40000
- Vaughn Taylor: +40000
- Brian Gay: +40000
- Scott Harrington: +40000
- Jim Herman: +40000
- Beau Hossler: +40000
- Chase Koepka: +50000
- Jimmy Walker: +50000
- Sean O’Hair: +50000
- Ted Potter Jr: +50000
- D.J. Trahan: +50000
- Scott Brown: +50000
- Kelly Kraft: +50000
- J.J. Spaun: +50000
- Sebastian Cappelen: +50000
- Jonas Blixt: +50000
- Michael Gligic: +50000
- Kevin Tway: +50000
- Ryan Brehm: +50000
- Satoshi Kodaira: +50000
- Hank Lebioda: +50000
- William McGirt: +60000
- K.J. Choi: +60000
- Nick Watney: +60000
- Xinjun Zhang: +100000
- Michael Kim: +100000
- John Augenstein: +100000
- Bo Van Pelt: +100000
- Hunter Mahan: +100000
- Daniel Chopra: +100000
- Kevin Stadler: +200000
- Martin Trainer: +200000
- D.A. Points: +200000
- Brad Adamonis: +200000
- Jordan Hahn: +200000
- Michael Visacki: +200000
- Rod Perry: +500000