2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans purse is set for $7.4 million, with 66 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner’s share of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans prize pool is at $2,138,600, with $1,051,200 to each player on the two-man team. The second-place finishers take home $873,200, getting $436,600 each.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is headed by Cameron Smith, Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland and more.

This tournament started with 160 players on 80 teams, and a 36-hole cut was made this week at 6-under 138 or better to 33 teams.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour’s secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field — in particular, the tournament winner.

The winners of this event will each get 400 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

No Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

