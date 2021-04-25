2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final leaderboard is headed by winners Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith, who prevailed in a playoff at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

The Australian duo wound up tied with the South African team of Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen after 72 holes of mixed fourball and foursomes format. Keeping with the final-round alternate-shot format, the pair played the par-5 18th hole in foursomes for the first playoff hole after tying on 20-under 268.

Leishman and Smith made a par, and that was good enough to win the event. Smith won the tournament for the second time in his career.

Leishman and Smith split the $2,138,600 winner’s share of the $7,400,000 purse, earning $1,069,300 each.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans recap notes

Leishman and Smith do not earn Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, as team events are not eligible for rating.

Leishman and Smith also each earned 400 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get them closer to a spot in the Tour Championship.

A total of 33 teams, 66 players finished the tournament in the 28th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 6-under 136 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to Florida next week for the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort.

2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details