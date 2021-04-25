2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final leaderboard is headed by winners Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith, who prevailed in a playoff at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.
The Australian duo wound up tied with the South African team of Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen after 72 holes of mixed fourball and foursomes format. Keeping with the final-round alternate-shot format, the pair played the par-5 18th hole in foursomes for the first playoff hole after tying on 20-under 268.
Leishman and Smith made a par, and that was good enough to win the event. Smith won the tournament for the second time in his career.
Leishman and Smith split the $2,138,600 winner’s share of the $7,400,000 purse, earning $1,069,300 each.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans recap notes
Leishman and Smith do not earn Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, as team events are not eligible for rating.
Leishman and Smith also each earned 400 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get them closer to a spot in the Tour Championship.
A total of 33 teams, 66 players finished the tournament in the 28th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 6-under 136 or better.
The PGA Tour moves to Florida next week for the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort.
2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|P1
|Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith
|-20
|63
|72
|63
|70
|268
|$2,138,600 ($1,069,300 each)
|P2
|Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel
|-20
|63
|71
|63
|71
|268
|$873,200 ($436,600 each)
|3
|Richy Werenski and Peter Uihlein
|-19
|65
|69
|68
|67
|269
|$571,650 ($285,825 each)
|T4
|Keith Mitchell and Brandt Snedeker
|-18
|63
|73
|65
|69
|270
|$419,333 ($209,667 each)
|T4
|Billy Horschel and Sam Burns
|-18
|66
|71
|64
|69
|270
|$419,333 ($209,667 each)
|T4
|Keegan Bradley and Brendan Steele
|-18
|63
|73
|64
|70
|270
|$419,333 ($209,667 each)
|7
|Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer
|-17
|65
|71
|65
|70
|271
|$299,700 ($149,850 each)
|T8
|Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton
|-16
|65
|73
|65
|69
|272
|$233,100 ($116,550 each)
|T8
|Thomas Pieters and Tom Lewis
|-16
|67
|70
|63
|72
|272
|$233,100 ($116,550 each)
|T8
|Bubba Watson and Scottie Scheffler
|-16
|64
|69
|66
|73
|272
|$233,100 ($116,550 each)
|T11
|Tyler Duncan and Adam Schenk
|-15
|64
|74
|68
|67
|273
|$125,886 ($62,943 each)
|T11
|Brice Garnett and Scott Stallings
|-15
|65
|68
|70
|70
|273
|$125,886 ($62,943 each)
|T11
|Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay
|-15
|64
|74
|65
|70
|273
|$125,886 ($62,943 each)
|T11
|Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose
|-15
|62
|75
|64
|72
|273
|$125,886 ($62,943 each)
|T11
|Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney
|-15
|65
|73
|63
|72
|273
|$125,886 ($62,943 each)
|T11
|Justin Suh and Doug Ghim
|-15
|64
|73
|63
|73
|273
|$125,886 ($62,943 each)
|T17
|Wyndham Clark and Eric Van Rooyen
|-14
|66
|71
|67
|70
|274
|$74,925 ($37,463 each)
|T17
|Cameron Champ and Tony Finau
|-14
|66
|71
|66
|71
|274
|$74,925 ($37,463 each)
|T17
|Max Homa and Talor Gooch
|-14
|64
|74
|63
|73
|274
|$74,925 ($37,463 each)
|T17
|Doc Redman and Sam Ryder
|-14
|63
|68
|67
|76
|274
|$74,925 ($37,463 each)
|T21
|Jason Kokrak and Pat Perez
|-13
|65
|70
|66
|74
|275
|$56,240 ($28,120 each)
|T21
|Alex Noren and Henrik Norlander
|-13
|67
|70
|64
|74
|275
|$56,240 ($28,120 each)
|T23
|Graeme McDowell and Matt Wallace
|-12
|66
|70
|68
|72
|276
|$44,548 ($22,274 each)
|T23
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Kyle Stanley
|-12
|63
|74
|64
|75
|276
|$44,548 ($22,274 each)
|T25
|Viktor Hovland and Kristoffer Ventura
|-11
|66
|70
|67
|74
|277
|$36,926 ($18,463 each)
|T25
|Rob Oppenheim and Grayson Murray
|-11
|62
|69
|68
|78
|277
|$36,926 ($18,463 each)
|27
|Brendon Todd and Chris Kirk
|-10
|66
|70
|69
|73
|278
|$34,632 ($17,316 each)
|28
|Brandon Hagy and Michael Kim
|-9
|67
|71
|66
|75
|279
|$33,892 ($16,946 each)
|T29
|Sepp Straka and Josh Teater
|-7
|67
|71
|68
|75
|281
|$33,004 ($16,502 each)
|T29
|Michael Gligic and Vince Whaley
|-7
|68
|70
|65
|78
|281
|$33,004 ($16,502 each)
|31
|Peter Malnati and Chris Baker
|-6
|65
|73
|68
|76
|282
|$32,116 ($16,058 each)
|32
|David Hearn and Zack Sucher
|-5
|67
|71
|68
|77
|283
|$31,524 ($15,762 each)
|33
|Cameron Percy and Greg Chalmers
|-1
|66
|70
|69
|82
|287
|$30,932 ($15,466 each)