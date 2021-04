2021 Hugel-Air Premia LA Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Hugel-Air Premia LA Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooke Henderson, who rallied for her first win since 2019 at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

Henderson closed with 4-under 67, highlighted by a birdie chip-in on the 12th hole, to beat Jessica Korda by a shot on 16-under 268.

Hannah Green and world No. 1 Jin Young Ko finished tied for third on 14-under total, two shots behind the Canadian winner.

Henderson won the $225,000 winner’s share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Hugel-Air Premia LA Open recap notes

Henderson picks up the win in the seventh LPGA Tour event of the season, netting a 10th LPGA Tour win after her last win came in 2019.

This week, the cut was made at 2-over 144 or better, with 78 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues next week with the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

2021 Hugel-Air Premia LA Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

