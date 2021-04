2021 Gran Canaria Lopesan Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Gran Canaria Lopesan Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Garrick Higgo, who earned his second European Tour title with a victory at Meloneras Golf in Gran Canaria, Spain.

The South African closed with 7-under 63 to beat Maximilian Kieffer, last week’s runner-up, by three shots on 25-under 255.

Jeff Winther finished alone in third place on 21-under total, while Sam Horsfield finished solo fourth.

Higgo won the €230,500 winner’s share of the €1,500,000 purse.

2021 Gran Canaria Lopesan Open highlights

Gran Canaria Lopesan Open recap notes

Higgo earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Higgo, who should get into the top 100.

There was a cut this week, with 74 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 5-over 145 or better.

Higgo earns 460 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Tenerife Open in Spain.

2021 Gran Canaria Lopesan Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

