Highlights from Friday’s third round of the 2021 Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, including So Yeon Ryu, Jessica Korda, Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko, Ally Ewing, Angela Stanford and more.

For more LPGA news, information and highlights, go to LPGA.com!

Make sure to subscribe to Golf News Net on YouTube, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV!