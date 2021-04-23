Forme Tour to serve as U.S.-based 2021 alternative to Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada

With COVID-19 infections spreading rapidly in Canada and vaccination progress lagging behind their southern neighbor, the country isn’t in a position to play host American players for Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada. However, the PGA Tour has created a new solution, with the US-based Forme Tour serving as an alternative.

The Forme Tour is for current PGA Tour Canada members, with a series of eight planned, US-based events running between June and September. The 72-hole events will be conducted the same as other PGA Tour-affiliate events.

Auburn University Club in Auburn, Ala., and TPC River’s Bend in the Cincinnati, Ohio area, have already signed as host sites. The other venues are still to be announced.

These events will offer Official World Golf Ranking points. The top five points earners in the series will receive 2021-22 Korn Ferry Tour membership, with others advancing to the second and final stages of the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School. This is the same carrot available to PGA Tour Canada players through a typical season.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity to our PGA TOUR Canada members, and our commitment is to continue to do business with high-caliber golf courses,” said Greg Carlson, Executive Director of the Forme Tour.

The Forme Tour is sponsored by Forme, a wellness-technology company that designs therapeutic wearables (like shirts) to optimize neck and spinal alignment, correct posture and boosts recovery.

The Mackenzie Tour will conduct events held across Canada for Canadian-based players during the summer, and these players will compete to earn access to the traditional Mackenzie Tour in 2022. A formal schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.