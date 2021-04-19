2021 MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute final leaderboard is headed by winner Peter Uihlein, who prevailed by four shots at Paiute Golf Resort in Las Vegas, Nev.
Uihlein won the first-year event in Sin City on 16-under 272, topping David Lipsky and Jamie Lovemark in difficult scoring conditions on Sunday.
Taylor Moore finished alone in fourth place on 10-under total.
Uihlein won the $108,000 winner’s share of the $600,000 purse.
MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute recap notes
Uihlein earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.
This week the cut was made at 3-under 141 or better, with 73 players getting through to the weekend.
The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Veritex Bank Championship in Arlington, Texas.
2021 MGM Resorts Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Peter Uihlein
|-16
|68
|67
|68
|69
|272
|$108,000
|T2
|David Lipsky
|-12
|70
|68
|73
|65
|276
|$45,000
|T2
|Jamie Lovemark
|-12
|69
|66
|69
|72
|276
|$45,000
|4
|Taylor Moore
|-10
|69
|67
|71
|71
|278
|$27,000
|T5
|Braden Thornberry
|-9
|73
|65
|72
|69
|279
|$20,100
|T5
|Aaron Baddeley
|-9
|71
|65
|73
|70
|279
|$20,100
|T5
|Nick Hardy
|-9
|71
|68
|71
|69
|279
|$20,100
|T5
|Shad Tuten
|-9
|72
|65
|71
|71
|279
|$20,100
|T9
|Austin Smotherman
|-8
|73
|65
|76
|66
|280
|$12,986
|T9
|Andrew Novak
|-8
|70
|68
|74
|68
|280
|$12,986
|T9
|Kyle Reifers
|-8
|71
|70
|70
|69
|280
|$12,986
|T9
|Wes Roach
|-8
|71
|67
|71
|71
|280
|$12,986
|T9
|Sahith Theegala
|-8
|70
|69
|70
|71
|280
|$12,986
|T9
|Max Greyserman
|-8
|68
|67
|72
|73
|280
|$12,986
|T9
|Seamus Power
|-8
|70
|66
|70
|74
|280
|$12,986
|T9
|Callum Tarren
|-8
|69
|69
|68
|74
|280
|$12,986
|T17
|Mito Pereira
|-7
|73
|68
|72
|68
|281
|$8,418
|T17
|Max McGreevy
|-7
|71
|70
|71
|69
|281
|$8,418
|T17
|Tom Whitney
|-7
|70
|67
|74
|70
|281
|$8,418
|T17
|Davis Riley
|-7
|69
|69
|69
|74
|281
|$8,418
|T17
|Patrick Fishburn
|-7
|71
|68
|68
|74
|281
|$8,418
|T22
|Eric Cole
|-6
|71
|66
|75
|70
|282
|$5,728
|T22
|Ryan McCormick
|-6
|70
|68
|74
|70
|282
|$5,728
|T22
|Trey Mullinax
|-6
|72
|67
|72
|71
|282
|$5,728
|T22
|Josh Teater
|-6
|71
|68
|70
|73
|282
|$5,728
|T22
|Ryan Blaum
|-6
|71
|68
|68
|75
|282
|$5,728
|T22
|Adam Svensson
|-6
|68
|64
|72
|78
|282
|$5,728
|T28
|Julian Etulain
|-5
|69
|69
|76
|69
|283
|$4,149
|T28
|Joshua Creel
|-5
|71
|69
|74
|69
|283
|$4,149
|T28
|Augusto Nunez
|-5
|68
|69
|75
|71
|283
|$4,149
|T28
|Seung-Yul Noh
|-5
|72
|66
|74
|71
|283
|$4,149
|T28
|Drew Weaver
|-5
|68
|71
|72
|72
|283
|$4,149
|T28
|Erik Barnes
|-5
|71
|65
|73
|74
|283
|$4,149
|T28
|Alex Kang
|-5
|72
|65
|70
|76
|283
|$4,149
|T35
|Joey Garber
|-4
|73
|68
|74
|69
|284
|$3,450
|T35
|Martin Piller
|-4
|72
|69
|71
|72
|284
|$3,450
|T35
|Harrison Endycott
|-4
|75
|66
|70
|73
|284
|$3,450
|T35
|Scott Langley
|-4
|71
|68
|70
|75
|284
|$3,450
|T39
|Kevin Dougherty
|-3
|66
|68
|82
|69
|285
|$2,940
|T39
|Johnson Wagner
|-3
|71
|66
|77
|71
|285
|$2,940
|T39
|Dawie van der Walt
|-3
|70
|66
|77
|72
|285
|$2,940
|T39
|David Skinns
|-3
|71
|69
|73
|72
|285
|$2,940
|T39
|Shawn Stefani
|-3
|75
|66
|71
|73
|285
|$2,940
|T39
|Gregory Yates
|-3
|70
|66
|75
|74
|285
|$2,940
|T39
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|-3
|70
|68
|73
|74
|285
|$2,940
|T39
|Brandon Crick
|-3
|71
|69
|71
|74
|285
|$2,940
|T47
|Jared Wolfe
|-2
|72
|69
|75
|70
|286
|$2,655
|T47
|Lukas Euler
|-2
|73
|66
|76
|71
|286
|$2,655
|T47
|Seth Reeves
|-2
|71
|67
|74
|74
|286
|$2,655
|T47
|John VanDerLaan
|-2
|70
|65
|75
|76
|286
|$2,655
|51
|Harry Hall
|-1
|68
|68
|72
|79
|287
|$2,580
|T52
|Robert Garrigus
|E
|73
|67
|76
|72
|288
|$2,538
|T52
|Grant Hirschman
|E
|70
|70
|76
|72
|288
|$2,538
|T52
|Brett Coletta
|E
|69
|72
|72
|75
|288
|$2,538
|T52
|Dawson Armstrong
|E
|74
|67
|72
|75
|288
|$2,538
|T56
|Sam Saunders
|1
|67
|69
|79
|74
|289
|$2,484
|T56
|KK Limbhasut
|1
|72
|67
|75
|75
|289
|$2,484
|T56
|Lee Hodges
|1
|75
|66
|73
|75
|289
|$2,484
|T56
|Chad Ramey
|1
|69
|67
|77
|76
|289
|$2,484
|T56
|Jonathan Randolph
|1
|72
|66
|74
|77
|289
|$2,484
|T61
|T.J. Vogel
|2
|72
|68
|76
|74
|290
|$2,436
|T61
|Luke Kwon
|2
|70
|70
|74
|76
|290
|$2,436
|T61
|Justin Suh
|2
|69
|71
|72
|78
|290
|$2,436
|T64
|Brady Schnell
|3
|73
|67
|79
|72
|291
|$2,406
|T64
|Sang-Moon Bae
|3
|74
|66
|75
|76
|291
|$2,406
|66
|John Chin
|4
|69
|72
|74
|77
|292
|$2,388
|T67
|Marcelo Rozo
|5
|72
|68
|79
|74
|293
|$2,370
|T67
|Zecheng Dou
|5
|73
|68
|76
|76
|293
|$2,370
|T69
|Daniel McCarthy
|6
|70
|71
|79
|74
|294
|$2,334
|T69
|Rhein Gibson
|6
|72
|67
|79
|76
|294
|$2,334
|T69
|Erik Compton
|6
|75
|66
|76
|77
|294
|$2,334
|T69
|Mark Baldwin
|6
|73
|67
|76
|78
|294
|$2,334
|73
|Ethan Marcus
|8
|71
|69
|77
|79
|296
|$2,304