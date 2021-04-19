2021 MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
04/19/2021 at 9:59 am
The 2021 MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute final leaderboard is headed by winner Peter Uihlein, who prevailed by four shots at Paiute Golf Resort in Las Vegas, Nev.

Uihlein won the first-year event in Sin City on 16-under 272, topping David Lipsky and Jamie Lovemark in difficult scoring conditions on Sunday.

Taylor Moore finished alone in fourth place on 10-under total.

Uihlein won the $108,000 winner’s share of the $600,000 purse.

MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute recap notes

Uihlein earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 141 or better, with 73 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Veritex Bank Championship in Arlington, Texas.

2021 MGM Resorts Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Peter Uihlein -16 68 67 68 69 272 $108,000
T2 David Lipsky -12 70 68 73 65 276 $45,000
T2 Jamie Lovemark -12 69 66 69 72 276 $45,000
4 Taylor Moore -10 69 67 71 71 278 $27,000
T5 Braden Thornberry -9 73 65 72 69 279 $20,100
T5 Aaron Baddeley -9 71 65 73 70 279 $20,100
T5 Nick Hardy -9 71 68 71 69 279 $20,100
T5 Shad Tuten -9 72 65 71 71 279 $20,100
T9 Austin Smotherman -8 73 65 76 66 280 $12,986
T9 Andrew Novak -8 70 68 74 68 280 $12,986
T9 Kyle Reifers -8 71 70 70 69 280 $12,986
T9 Wes Roach -8 71 67 71 71 280 $12,986
T9 Sahith Theegala -8 70 69 70 71 280 $12,986
T9 Max Greyserman -8 68 67 72 73 280 $12,986
T9 Seamus Power -8 70 66 70 74 280 $12,986
T9 Callum Tarren -8 69 69 68 74 280 $12,986
T17 Mito Pereira -7 73 68 72 68 281 $8,418
T17 Max McGreevy -7 71 70 71 69 281 $8,418
T17 Tom Whitney -7 70 67 74 70 281 $8,418
T17 Davis Riley -7 69 69 69 74 281 $8,418
T17 Patrick Fishburn -7 71 68 68 74 281 $8,418
T22 Eric Cole -6 71 66 75 70 282 $5,728
T22 Ryan McCormick -6 70 68 74 70 282 $5,728
T22 Trey Mullinax -6 72 67 72 71 282 $5,728
T22 Josh Teater -6 71 68 70 73 282 $5,728
T22 Ryan Blaum -6 71 68 68 75 282 $5,728
T22 Adam Svensson -6 68 64 72 78 282 $5,728
T28 Julian Etulain -5 69 69 76 69 283 $4,149
T28 Joshua Creel -5 71 69 74 69 283 $4,149
T28 Augusto Nunez -5 68 69 75 71 283 $4,149
T28 Seung-Yul Noh -5 72 66 74 71 283 $4,149
T28 Drew Weaver -5 68 71 72 72 283 $4,149
T28 Erik Barnes -5 71 65 73 74 283 $4,149
T28 Alex Kang -5 72 65 70 76 283 $4,149
T35 Joey Garber -4 73 68 74 69 284 $3,450
T35 Martin Piller -4 72 69 71 72 284 $3,450
T35 Harrison Endycott -4 75 66 70 73 284 $3,450
T35 Scott Langley -4 71 68 70 75 284 $3,450
T39 Kevin Dougherty -3 66 68 82 69 285 $2,940
T39 Johnson Wagner -3 71 66 77 71 285 $2,940
T39 Dawie van der Walt -3 70 66 77 72 285 $2,940
T39 David Skinns -3 71 69 73 72 285 $2,940
T39 Shawn Stefani -3 75 66 71 73 285 $2,940
T39 Gregory Yates -3 70 66 75 74 285 $2,940
T39 Tyrone Van Aswegen -3 70 68 73 74 285 $2,940
T39 Brandon Crick -3 71 69 71 74 285 $2,940
T47 Jared Wolfe -2 72 69 75 70 286 $2,655
T47 Lukas Euler -2 73 66 76 71 286 $2,655
T47 Seth Reeves -2 71 67 74 74 286 $2,655
T47 John VanDerLaan -2 70 65 75 76 286 $2,655
51 Harry Hall -1 68 68 72 79 287 $2,580
T52 Robert Garrigus E 73 67 76 72 288 $2,538
T52 Grant Hirschman E 70 70 76 72 288 $2,538
T52 Brett Coletta E 69 72 72 75 288 $2,538
T52 Dawson Armstrong E 74 67 72 75 288 $2,538
T56 Sam Saunders 1 67 69 79 74 289 $2,484
T56 KK Limbhasut 1 72 67 75 75 289 $2,484
T56 Lee Hodges 1 75 66 73 75 289 $2,484
T56 Chad Ramey 1 69 67 77 76 289 $2,484
T56 Jonathan Randolph 1 72 66 74 77 289 $2,484
T61 T.J. Vogel 2 72 68 76 74 290 $2,436
T61 Luke Kwon 2 70 70 74 76 290 $2,436
T61 Justin Suh 2 69 71 72 78 290 $2,436
T64 Brady Schnell 3 73 67 79 72 291 $2,406
T64 Sang-Moon Bae 3 74 66 75 76 291 $2,406
66 John Chin 4 69 72 74 77 292 $2,388
T67 Marcelo Rozo 5 72 68 79 74 293 $2,370
T67 Zecheng Dou 5 73 68 76 76 293 $2,370
T69 Daniel McCarthy 6 70 71 79 74 294 $2,334
T69 Rhein Gibson 6 72 67 79 76 294 $2,334
T69 Erik Compton 6 75 66 76 77 294 $2,334
T69 Mark Baldwin 6 73 67 76 78 294 $2,334
73 Ethan Marcus 8 71 69 77 79 296 $2,304

