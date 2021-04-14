European Tour adds Tenerife Championship to schedule, replacing postponed Open de France

The European Tour has added a third stop to its run though the Canary Islands, bringing on the Tenerife Championship, which will be played May 6-9 at Golf Costa Adeje in Spain.

The event replaces the Open de France, which had to be postponed due to COVID-19 lockdowns and policies in France. The European Tour hopes to reschedule the event for later in the season.

The Tenerife Championship will feature a €1.5 million purse and will be played as part of a doubleheader at the property, with the Tenerife Open played April 29 – May 2. The Canary Islands triple starts next week with the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, hosted by Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello at Meloneras Golf.

“We are very grateful to Golf Costa Adeje and the Costa Adeje Municipality for their support in creating the Tenerife Championship at such short notice,” said Keith Pelley, European Tour Chief Executive. “It was important for us to replace the postponed Open de France to provide playing opportunities for our members, while staging a second event in Tenerife, and playing a third consecutive week in the Canary Islands, also helps to reduce travel for our players, caddies and staff.”

The European Tour last played in Tenerife in 2005 when John Bickerton won the Abama Open de Canarias. Golf Costa Adeje also hosted the Open de España in 2003, won by Kenneth Ferrie. The Tenerife Open was five times between 1989 and 1994, with José María Olazábal winning twice.

Later in the season, the European Tour returns to Spain for back-to-back weeks, with the Open de Espana from Oct. 7-10 and the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters at Real Club Valderrama from Oct. 14-17.