2021 MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute betting odds have been released for the Korn Ferry Tour event at Paiute Golf Resort’s Sun Mountain Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.
The betting favorite this week is John Huh, who comes in at 18-to-1 (+1800) betting odds.
Stephen Jaeger, Justin Suh and Adam Svensson are 20-to-1 each.
Chad Ramey is sitting on 22-to-1 before the tournament.
2020 MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute, which brings the Korn Ferry Tour back to Sin City for a great week. The Paiute Golf Resort is a typical desert course, but it’s in incredible condition.
2020 MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute betting odds: Outright winner
- John Huh: +1800
- Stephan Jaeger: +2000
- Adam Svensson: +2000
- Justin Suh: +2000
- Chad Ramey: +2200
- Greyson Sigg: +2500
- Lee Hodges: +2500
- David Lipsky: +2500
- Taylor Montgomery: +3000
- Max McGreevy: +3000
- Harry Hall: +3500
- Brett Coletta: +3500
- Brandon Harkins: +4000
- Paul Haley: +4000
- Taylor Pendrith: +4000
- Zecheng Dou: +4000
- Brandon Wu: +4000
- Nick Hardy: +4000
- George Cunningham: +5000
- Peter Uihlein: +5000
- Davis Riley: +5000
- Ben Kohles: +5000
- Dawson Armstrong: +5000
- Roberto Diaz: +5000
- Erik Barnes: +6000
- Scott Gutschewski: +6000
- Max Greyserman: +6000
- Aaron Baddeley: +6000
- Harrison Endycott: +6000
- Hayden Buckley: +6000
- Josh Teater: +8000
- Andrew Novak: +8000
- Dan McCarthy: +8000
- Braden Thornberry: +8000
- Taylor Moore: +8000
- Kevin Dougherty: +8000
- Carl Yuan: +8000
- Trey Mullinax: +8000
- Ollie Schniederjans: +8000
- Curtis Thompson: +8000
- Jimmy Stanger: +8000
- Seung-Yul Noh: +10000
- Callum Tarren: +10000
- Wes Roach: +10000
- Paul Barjon: +10000
- Seamus Power: +10000
- Austin Smotherman: +10000
- Seth Reeves: +10000
- Austin Truslow: +12500
- Jamie Lovemark: +12500
- Jared Wolfe: +12500
- David Kocher: +12500
- Rhein Gibson: +12500
- Dylan Wu: +12500
- John Chin: +12500
- Justin Lower: +12500
- David Lingmerth: +12500
- Dawie van der Walt: +12500
- Tommy Gainey: +12500
- Kevin Stadler: +15000
- Brett Drewitt: +15000
- Cameron Young: +15000
- Brad Hopfinger: +15000
- John Vanerlaan: +15000
- Tom Whitney: +15000
- KK Limbhasut: +15000
- Shad Tuten: +15000
- Julian Etulian: +15000
- Brian Campbell: +15000
- Whee Kim: +15000
- Ryan Ruffels: +15000
- Kyle Reifers: +20000
- Alex Chiarella: +20000
- Kyle Jones: +20000
- Brett Stegmaier: +20000
- Curtis Luck: +20000
- Joshua Creel: +20000
- Eric Cole: +20000
- Joel Garber: +20000
- Mito Pereira: +20000
- Chandler Blanchet: +20000
- Michael Gellerman: +20000
- Brent Grant: +20000
- Brandon Crick: +20000
- Andy Pope: +20000
- JT Griffin: +25000
- Steve Alker: +25000
- Ben Taylor: +25000
- Erik Compton: +25000
- Kevin Roy: +25000
- Peyton White: +25000
- Rick Lamb: +25000
- Shawn Stefani: +25000
- Sean O’Hair: +25000
- Steve LeBrun: +25000
- Ryan McCormick: +25000
- Patrick Fishburn: +25000
- Sangmoon Bae: +25000
- Jose de Jesus Rodriguez: +25000
- Gregory Yates: +25000
- Vince India: +30000
- Johnson Wagner: +30000
- Evan Harmeling: +30000
- John Oda: +30000
- Jonathan Randolph: +30000
- TJ Vogel: +30000
- Jonas Blixt: +30000
- Matt Every: +30000
- Nick Voke: +30000
- Wade Binfield: +30000
- Josh Hart: +30000
- Michael Miller: +30000
- Jack Maguire: +30000
- Jamie Arnold: +30000
- Alex Cejka: +30000
- Drew Weaver: +30000
- Scott Langley: +30000
- Grant Hirschman: +30000
- Augusto Nunez: +30000
- David Skinns: +30000
- Ryan Blaum: +40000
- Bhavik Patel: +40000
- Martin Piller: +40000
- Theo Humphrey: +40000
- Brady Schnell: +40000
- Blaine Barber: +40000
- Chase Wright: +40000
- Nicolas Echavarria: +40000
- Alex Kang: +50000
- Tyrone van Aswegen: +50000
- Robert Garrigus: +50000
- Charlie Wi: +50000
- Brian Smock: +50000
- Matt Atkins: +50000
- Dominic Bozzelli: +50000
- Derek Ernst: +50000
- Tyson Alexander: +50000
- Michael Schoolcraft: +50000
- Jim Knous: +100000
- Marcelo Rozo: +100000
- Chase Johnson: +100000
- Mark Blakefield: +100000
- Chip McDaniel: +100000
- Ethan Marcus: +100000
- Kris Blanks: +100000
- Luke Guthrie: +100000
- Robert Allenby: +200000