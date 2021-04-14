2021 Austrian Golf Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Austrian Golf Open betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Diamond Golf Club near Vienna, Austria.

The betting favorite this week is Thomas Detry, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Sam Horsfield and Matthias Schwab are both on 16-to-1.

Justin Harding, who played so brilliantly in the Kenyan double, is on 18-to-1.

2021 Austrian Golf Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Austrian Golf Open, bringing the European Tour back into continental Europe for the first time in 2021. This is an event that low-key has a cool history, and there are some definite horse-for-course plays this week.

2021 Austrian Golf Open betting odds: Outright winner