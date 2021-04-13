Alfonso Ribeiro competing the APGA Tour event in Las Vegas

Alfonso Ribeiro has long been associated with golf, participating in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and working as the voice of the PGA Tour Champions.

This week, however, the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” isn’t taking on fellow amateurs, like he does every year at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe. Ribeiro is competing in the Advocates PGA Tour event at TPC Las Vegas in Nevada.

Ribeiro, who is best known for playing Carlton on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” has been following the Advocates for years and has been a voice for increasing diversity in golf. He is competing as a professional at TPC Las Vegas, competing for a portion of the $25,000 purse. He will donate any winnings to Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, a charitable organization that helps transform the lives of children suffering from physical deformities caused by birth defects, accidents, abuse or disease.

“This is a special opportunity to be an official part of the work of the APGA Tour and its mission of driving greater diversity in the sport of golf,” said Ribeiro. “The APGA Tour has enjoyed tremendous success the past few years and I’m proud to be a part of their continued growth.”

Ribeiro is part of a field that includes Kamaiu Johnson, Willie Mack and Kevin Hall, who have all competed on the PGA Tour this year via exemptions. Several APGA Tour winners, including Landon Lyons, Michael Herrera, Jarred Garcia and Rovonta Young, are part of the field of 50-plus pros in the circuit’s fifth event of the year.

“We are excited to welcome Alfonso to our Las Vegas event. He is passionate about the sport and equally passionate about making life better for others.” stated APGA Tour CEO Ken Bentley, who co-launched the APGA Tour with former PGA TOUR player Adrian Stills in 2010. “I have witnessed first-hand the great work he has done with Fresh Start and look forward to him getting to see the talent that our players possess.”