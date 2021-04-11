How much money does the 2021 Masters winner get? See the first-prize payout

The winner of the 2021 Masters gets a lot of money, and the Masters first-place payout is commensurate with winning the first men’s major of the year.

The 2021 Masters purse is $11.5 million, same as the last two years.

How much money does the 2021 Masters winner get?

Augusta National Golf Club pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2021 Masters winner will earn $2,070,000 as the first-place payout.

In 2020, Dustin Johnson won $2,070,000 as the Masters winner’s check from an $11.5 million purse.

During the green jacket ceremony and throughout the tournament, Augusta National prefers not to talk about the money and the winner’s check. It’s not mentioned at all other than a Saturday announcement of the annual purse and how much each place pays. Otherwise, the club doesn’t want it to be the focus, rather the prestige of the Masters should be front and center.

The Masters does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. That belongs to The Players Championship, which has a $12.5 million purse. The US Open is second best with a $12 million purse.

However, the tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf now belongs to the European Tour. The winner of the season-ending 2021 DP World Tour Championship on the European Tour will win $3,000,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.