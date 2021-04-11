2021 Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
04/11/2021 at 7:12 pm
The 2021 Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Hideki Matsuyama, who became the first Japanese man to win a major with a one-shot win at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Matsuyama won the tournament by a shot over Will Zalatoris, shooting a final round of 1-over 73 to complete the tournament on 10-under 278. A bogey on the final hole was good enough to secure the win.

Zalatoris finished runner-up in his debut Masters appearance, while Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele finished tied for third place on 7-under total.

Matsuyama won the $2,070,000 winner’s share of the $11,500,000 purse.

Masters recap notes

Matsuyama earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Matsuyama also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get him closer to a spot in the Tour Championship.

A total of 54 players finished the tournament in the 26th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 2-over 146 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to South Carolina next week for the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

2021 Masters Tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Hideki Matsuyama -10 69 71 65 73 278 $2,070,000
2 Will Zalatoris -9 70 68 71 70 279 $1,242,000
T3 Jordan Spieth -7 71 68 72 70 281 $667,000
T3 Xander Schauffele -7 72 69 68 72 281 $667,000
T5 Jon Rahm -6 72 72 72 66 282 $437,000
T5 Marc Leishman -6 72 67 70 73 282 $437,000
7 Justin Rose -5 65 72 72 74 283 $385,250
T8 Patrick Reed -4 70 75 70 69 284 $345,000
T8 Corey Conners -4 73 69 68 74 284 $345,000
T10 Cameron Smith -3 74 68 73 70 285 $299,000
T10 Tony Finau -3 74 66 73 72 285 $299,000
T12 Webb Simpson -2 70 76 70 70 286 $218,500
T12 Stewart Cink -2 74 69 72 71 286 $218,500
T12 Kevin Na -2 75 70 70 71 286 $218,500
T12 Si Woo Kim -2 71 69 74 72 286 $218,500
T12 Robert MacIntyre -2 74 70 70 72 286 $218,500
T12 Brian Harman -2 69 69 74 74 286 $218,500
T18 Tyrrell Hatton -1 71 74 74 68 287 $161,000
T18 Collin Morikawa -1 73 69 75 70 287 $161,000
T18 Scottie Scheffler -1 73 72 71 71 287 $161,000
T21 Harris English E 74 71 73 70 288 $119,600
T21 Shane Lowry E 71 73 72 72 288 $119,600
T21 Phil Mickelson E 75 72 69 72 288 $119,600
T21 Justin Thomas E 73 67 75 73 288 $119,600
T21 Viktor Hovland E 73 70 72 73 288 $119,600
T26 Paul Casey 1 73 74 73 69 289 $79,925
T26 Abraham Ancer 1 75 69 75 70 289 $79,925
T26 Ian Poulter 1 74 73 72 70 289 $79,925
T26 Louis Oosthuizen 1 76 70 72 71 289 $79,925
T26 Cameron Champ 1 72 68 77 72 289 $79,925
T26 Matt Jones 1 74 69 74 72 289 $79,925
T26 Bubba Watson 1 74 70 73 72 289 $79,925
T26 Charl Schwartzel 1 74 71 72 72 289 $79,925
T34 Michael Thompson 2 72 72 75 71 290 $60,663
T34 Matt Fitzpatrick 2 74 70 73 73 290 $60,663
T34 Matt Wallace 2 74 72 71 73 290 $60,663
T34 Ryan Palmer 2 74 68 73 75 290 $60,663
T38 Martin Laird 3 74 71 72 74 291 $52,900
T38 Henrik Stenson 3 73 71 71 76 291 $52,900
T40 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4 70 76 74 72 292 $43,700
T40 Gary Woodland 4 73 72 75 72 292 $43,700
T40 Sebastian Munoz 4 74 73 71 74 292 $43,700
T40 Mackenzie Hughes 4 72 72 72 76 292 $43,700
T40 Joaquin Niemann 4 75 71 70 76 292 $43,700
T40 Bernd Wiesberger 4 74 66 74 78 292 $43,700
T46 Brendon Todd 5 73 71 76 73 293 $33,503
T46 Bryson DeChambeau 5 76 67 75 75 293 $33,503
T46 Tommy Fleetwood 5 74 70 73 76 293 $33,503
49 Jason Kokrak 7 71 76 71 77 295 $29,900
T50 Jose Maria Olazabal 8 75 71 75 75 296 $28,635
T50 Billy Horschel 8 76 71 73 76 296 $28,635
52 Francesco Molinari 9 74 73 69 81 297 $28,140
53 Jim Herman 10 76 70 76 76 298 $27,990
54 Adam Scott 11 74 73 79 73 299 $27,840

