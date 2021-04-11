2021 Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Hideki Matsuyama, who became the first Japanese man to win a major with a one-shot win at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Matsuyama won the tournament by a shot over Will Zalatoris, shooting a final round of 1-over 73 to complete the tournament on 10-under 278. A bogey on the final hole was good enough to secure the win.

Zalatoris finished runner-up in his debut Masters appearance, while Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele finished tied for third place on 7-under total.

Matsuyama won the $2,070,000 winner’s share of the $11,500,000 purse.

Masters recap notes

Matsuyama earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Matsuyama also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get him closer to a spot in the Tour Championship.

A total of 54 players finished the tournament in the 26th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 2-over 146 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to South Carolina next week for the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

2021 Masters Tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

