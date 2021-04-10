2021 Masters Saturday third round hole locations, pin placements

The 2021 Masters Saturday pin sheet has been released for the third round during which will be played under potentially rainy and windy weather conditions. That weather will impact how Augusta National plays and how the 54-player weekend field will approach the course. So, too, will the hole locations (pin placements) as selected by the Masters Tournament Committee.
2021 Masters Saturday third round pin placements
Some things to note:
- Approximately half of the hole locations are the same as the third round of the 2019 Masters, the last played in April.
- The hole location on the 3rd hole is difficult to hold, with the potential to putt it off the green.
- The sixth hole features the location where a lot of balls ran down to yesterday, making it somewhat easy.
- The hole location on the 10th will require an incredible second shot to access or deft touch to two-putt.
- We’ve got an eagle pin on the 15th, there’s no doubt about that, but it will be tough to get back to the hole location and hold the putting surface.
- The hole location on No. 18 will be difficult to reach for birdies, likely leaving lots of two-putt pars.
Saturday scoring is expected to be modest because of the pressure of the Masters and also the potential for weather to roll in throughout the afternoon, including winds of up to 25 mph.