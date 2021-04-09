Si Woo Kim is putting with a 3-wood after he broke his putter in the 2021 Masters
Masters

Si Woo Kim is putting with a 3-wood after he broke his putter in the 2021 Masters

04/09/2021 at 4:57 pm
Golf News Net


Si Woo Kim is in contention to win his first major championship at the 2021 Masters Tournament, and now he’ll have to finish the second round by putting with a fairway wood instead of his putter.

That’s because Si Woo Kim broke his putter on Friday at Augusta National Golf Club. Playing the par-5 15th hole, Kim’s second shot went long of the green on the reachable long hole. However, Kim’s third shot was poor and ran out to the front of the green. While waiting to hit his birdie putt, Kim slammed his putter into the ground in frustration and damaged it enough that it was busted.

Under the Rules of Golf, a player cannot use their equipment or replace it once it’s been damaged in anger or frustration or outside of normal playing conditions. Besides, who was going to get a new putter out to Si Woo Kim?

That meant that Kim had to putt with the closest club as possible to a putter that he could use. He chose a 3-wood. Kim managed to two-putt for par on the 15th and then make another par on the par-3 16th hole.

The amazing thing is Kim is in contention to win!

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!