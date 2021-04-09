Si Woo Kim is putting with a 3-wood after he broke his putter in the 2021 Masters

Si Woo Kim is in contention to win his first major championship at the 2021 Masters Tournament, and now he’ll have to finish the second round by putting with a fairway wood instead of his putter.

That’s because Si Woo Kim broke his putter on Friday at Augusta National Golf Club. Playing the par-5 15th hole, Kim’s second shot went long of the green on the reachable long hole. However, Kim’s third shot was poor and ran out to the front of the green. While waiting to hit his birdie putt, Kim slammed his putter into the ground in frustration and damaged it enough that it was busted.

Rough day at the office. Si Woo Kim breaks his putter 😬 🎥 @CBSSportspic.twitter.com/IyXE7quO78 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 9, 2021

Under the Rules of Golf, a player cannot use their equipment or replace it once it’s been damaged in anger or frustration or outside of normal playing conditions. Besides, who was going to get a new putter out to Si Woo Kim?

That meant that Kim had to putt with the closest club as possible to a putter that he could use. He chose a 3-wood. Kim managed to two-putt for par on the 15th and then make another par on the par-3 16th hole.

The amazing thing is Kim is in contention to win!