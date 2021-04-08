Christiaan Bezuidenhout: The pronunciation of his last name and his bio

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is quickly making a name for himself in global golf. Owner of one of the most pure swings in the game, Bezuidenhout has moved up into the world top 50 ahead of the 2021 Masters, where he is competing at Augusta National Golf Club.

Of course, American golf fans will draw their eyes to his last name. Like with fellow South African Louis Oosthuizen at the 2010 Open Championship, American fans are curious how to say his last name.

The pronunciation can throw off even English speakers pretty easily. There are a lot of syllables merging together, and most people who speak English don’t do that well. However, the pronunciation of his last name isn’t that difficult. Phonetically speaking, here’s how to pronounce Christiaan Bezuidenhout: Chris-chen Biz-ay-den-hout. It’s actually pretty much pronounced how it sounds, but you have to know which letters to lump together to form the syllables.

Bezuidenhout has a fascinating and incredible backstory, too. When he was just 2 years old, he accidentally drank rat poison. The neurological damage from that incident caused him to develop a stutter. The result of that was developing anxiety and depression. He took Beta blockers, which are a banned substance, as an amateur golfer to fight his stutter. That caused him to be banned from amateur golf.

Now, though, Bezuidenhout is a routine winner on the Sunshine Tour and European Tour, and he’s transitioning to playing more on the PGA Tour in the United States.

Get used to the name, this kid is going to be great for years to come, as he’s going to become a staple at majors.