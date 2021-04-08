Every year, many of the best golfers in the world are invited to play in the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
The Masters Tournament — originally called the Augusta National Invitation Tournament — has been played every year since 1933 (with the exception of three years for World War II), and the event has created a fascinating history as the only recognized men’s major championship played on the same golf course every year.
Inevitably, then, there have been some incredible performances and some catastrophically bad scores. Over the history of the Masters, there have been some high scores on individual holes, and the club has tracked those through history.
We share with you the highest score during the Masters on each hole at Augusta National Golf Club.
What is the highest score during the Masters on every hole at Augusta National?
- No. 1: 9, Ernie Els, 2016
- No. 2: 10, Sam Byrd, 1948; David Duval, 2006
- No. 3: 8, Douglas Clarke, 1980
- No. 4: 8, Henrik Stenson, 2011
- No. 5: 8, Bill Campbell, 1957; Sam Parks, 1957; Chick Harbert, 1960; Jerry Barber, 1964
- No. 6: 7, Jose Maria Olazabal, 1991; Arnold Palmer, 1997; Branden Grace, 2016
- No. 7: 8, DeWitt Weaver, 1972; Richard L. VonTacky Jr., 1981
- No. 8: 12, Frank Walsh, 1935
- No. 9: 8, Jack Selby, 1948; Richard Davies, 1963; Clay Odgen, 2006; Luke Donald, 2014
- No. 10: 9, Danny Lee, 2009
- No. 11: 9, Dow Finsterwald, 1952; Bo Wininger, 1958; William G. Moody III, 1980; Charles Howell III, 2006; Sandy Lyle, 2017
- No. 12: 13, Tom Weiskopf, 1980
- No. 13: 13, Tsuneyuki Nakajima, 1978
- No. 14: 8, Nick Price, 1993
- No. 15: 13, Sergio Garcia, 2018
- No. 16: 11, Herman Barron, 1950
- No. 17: 7, 19 times
- No. 18: 8, Danny Shute, 1959; Homero Blancas, 1970; Masashi Ozaki, 1994; Ian Baker-Finch, 1995; Arnold Palmer, 2000; Camilo Villegas, 2007; Henrik Stenson, 2012
Only two players have the highest score in Masters history on multiple holes: Arnold Palmer and Henrik Stenson. However, Stenson’s happened in back-to-back years, while Palmer’s both happened at the end of his playing days.