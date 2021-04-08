Every year, many of the best golfers in the world are invited to play in the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

The Masters Tournament — originally called the Augusta National Invitation Tournament — has been played every year since 1933 (with the exception of three years for World War II), and the event has created a fascinating history as the only recognized men’s major championship played on the same golf course every year.

Inevitably, then, there have been some incredible performances and some catastrophically bad scores. Over the history of the Masters, there have been some high scores on individual holes, and the club has tracked those through history.

We share with you the highest score during the Masters on each hole at Augusta National Golf Club.

What is the highest score during the Masters on every hole at Augusta National?

No. 1: 9, Ernie Els, 2016

No. 2: 10, Sam Byrd, 1948; David Duval, 2006

No. 3: 8, Douglas Clarke, 1980

No. 4: 8, Henrik Stenson, 2011

No. 5: 8, Bill Campbell, 1957; Sam Parks, 1957; Chick Harbert, 1960; Jerry Barber, 1964

No. 6: 7, Jose Maria Olazabal, 1991; Arnold Palmer, 1997; Branden Grace, 2016

No. 7: 8, DeWitt Weaver, 1972; Richard L. VonTacky Jr., 1981

No. 8: 12, Frank Walsh, 1935

No. 9: 8, Jack Selby, 1948; Richard Davies, 1963; Clay Odgen, 2006; Luke Donald, 2014

No. 10: 9, Danny Lee, 2009

No. 11: 9, Dow Finsterwald, 1952; Bo Wininger, 1958; William G. Moody III, 1980; Charles Howell III, 2006; Sandy Lyle, 2017

No. 12: 13, Tom Weiskopf, 1980

No. 13: 13, Tsuneyuki Nakajima, 1978

No. 14: 8, Nick Price, 1993

No. 15: 13, Sergio Garcia, 2018

No. 16: 11, Herman Barron, 1950

No. 17: 7, 19 times

No. 18: 8, Danny Shute, 1959; Homero Blancas, 1970; Masashi Ozaki, 1994; Ian Baker-Finch, 1995; Arnold Palmer, 2000; Camilo Villegas, 2007; Henrik Stenson, 2012

Only two players have the highest score in Masters history on multiple holes: Arnold Palmer and Henrik Stenson. However, Stenson’s happened in back-to-back years, while Palmer’s both happened at the end of his playing days.