What is the golf course location for the Justin Rose Morgan Stanley commercial?

Justin Rose is in quite a few commercials airing on TV these days. In particular, Justin Rose features in a number of commercials for Morgan Stanley.

Rose voiceovers the end of the commercials in which he says, “We are Morgan Stanley.”

The visuals of the Morgan Stanley commercial, however, show Rose playing golf on a gorgeous course, talking about the difficulties of the game and how they’re analog to the financial services work Morgan Stanley does. The golf footage ends with Rose putting on a green with a view of New York harbor and the Statue of Liberty.

So, what golf course is Justin Rose playing in that Morgan Stanley commercial?

Justin Rose is playing Liberty National Golf Club. Liberty National is located in Jersey City, N.J., on the other side of Manhattan. The club, which was founded by Reebok founder Paul Fireman, was built on capped and reclaimed land that used to be a landfill. Liberty National has hosted a variety of significant PGA Tour events, including the 2017 Presidents Cup and is now the home of the PGA Tour’s Northern Trust event in the FedEx Cup playoffs on an every-other-year basis.

Liberty National has one of the highest initiation fees of any private club in the world, but it also has some incredible views of New York harbor. The final hole featuring in the commercial, however, is perhaps the one with the best view. The par-3 14th hole is a short iron to a smaller target, with the Statue of Liberty looking on in the backdrop.

It’s an incredible club and perhaps no better setting for a Wall Street firm to connect with a golfer.