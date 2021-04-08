Masters Tournament holes-in-one: A history of aces at Augusta National

In the history of the Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club has seen 27 holes-in-one spread over the four par 3s on the golf course.
Of the four par 3s, the 240-yard (nowadays) fourth hole has seen the fewest aces, with just Jeff Sluman making a hole-in-one there in 1992.
After that, the 12th hole has the next-fewest number of holes-in-one with three. Curtis Strange was the last to do it in 1988.
As you might imagine with the slope of its green, the 16th hole has seen the most holes-in-one with 18, including a record three in 2016.
Holes-in-one at the Masters Tournament
No. 4
- Jeff Sluman, 1992 (4-iron, 213 yards)
No. 6
- Leland Gibson, 1954 (4-iron, 190 yards)
- Billy Joe Patton (a), 1954 (5-iron, 190 yards)
- Charles Coody, 1972 (5-iron, 190 yards)
- Chris DiMarco, 2004 (5-iron, 198 yards)
- Jamie Donaldson, 2013 (7-iron, 177 yards)
No. 12
- Claude Harmon, 1947 (7-iron, 155 yards)
- William Hyndman (a), 1959 (6-iron, 155 yards)
- Curtis Strange, 1988 (7-iron, 155 yards)
No. 16
- Ross Somerville (a), 1934 (mashie niblick, 145 yards)
- Willie Goggin, 1935 (spade mashie, 145 yards)
- Ray Billows (a), 1940 (8-iron, 145 yards)
- John Dawson (a), 1949 (4-iron, 190 yards)
- Clive Clark, 1968 (2-iron, 190 yards)
- Corey Pavin, 1992 (8-iron, 140 yards)
- Raymond Floyd, 1996 (5-iron, 182 yards)
- Padraig Harrington, 2004 (6-iron, 177 yards)
- Kirk Triplett, 2004 (6-iron, 177 yards)
- Trevor Immelman, 2005 (7-iron, 177 yards)
- Ian Poulter, 2008 (8-iron, 169 yards)
- Nathan Green, 2010 (6-iron, 176 yards)
- Ryan Moore, 2010 (7-iron, 176 yards)
- Bo Van Pelt, 2012 (6-iron, 202 yards)
- Adam Scott, 2012 (7-iron, 202 yards)
- Shane Lowry, 2016 (8-iron, 181 yards)
- Davis Love III, 2016 (7-iron, 181 yards)
- Louis Oosthuizen, 2016 (7-iron, 181 yards)
- Charley Hoffman, 2018 (6-iron, 178 yards)
- Bryson DeChambeau, 2019 (7-iron, 179 yards)
- Justin Thomas, 2019 (8-iron, 179 yards)
- Tommy Fleetwood, 2021