Masters Tournament holes-in-one: A history of aces at Augusta National

In the history of the Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club has seen 27 holes-in-one spread over the four par 3s on the golf course.

Of the four par 3s, the 240-yard (nowadays) fourth hole has seen the fewest aces, with just Jeff Sluman making a hole-in-one there in 1992.

After that, the 12th hole has the next-fewest number of holes-in-one with three. Curtis Strange was the last to do it in 1988.

As you might imagine with the slope of its green, the 16th hole has seen the most holes-in-one with 18, including a record three in 2016.

Holes-in-one at the Masters Tournament

No. 4

Jeff Sluman, 1992 (4-iron, 213 yards)

No. 6

Leland Gibson, 1954 (4-iron, 190 yards)

Billy Joe Patton (a), 1954 (5-iron, 190 yards)

Charles Coody, 1972 (5-iron, 190 yards)

Chris DiMarco, 2004 (5-iron, 198 yards)

Jamie Donaldson, 2013 (7-iron, 177 yards)

No. 12

Claude Harmon, 1947 (7-iron, 155 yards)

William Hyndman (a), 1959 (6-iron, 155 yards)

Curtis Strange, 1988 (7-iron, 155 yards)

No. 16