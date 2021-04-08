Bernd Wiesberger hit his eagle putt into the water on the 15th during the 2021 Masters first round

Bernd Wiesberger did something every golfer who plays Augusta National Golf Club worries about when they compete there. He hit a putt in the water. Even worse for the Austrian, he hit an eagle putt in the water.

In Thursday’s first round of the 2021 Masters, Wiesberger reached the par-5 15th hole, the second of two par 5s on the second nine at August National, in two shots. That was a monumental enough task, with the deceptively small green playing firm and fast like the rest of the Masters Tournament host course.

From there, Wiesberger left himself a long eagle putt from the back left portion of the green down to the front-right hole location. Wiesberger, however, hit his putt too hard. Instead of it holding the line and stopping near the hole for a two-putt birdie (or even a three-putt par), the ball continued to pick up speed as it went past parallel with the hole, rolled off the front of the green and down the shaved bank into the water hazard (penalty area) that guards the green.

Wow. Bernd Wiesberger had an eagle putt on 15 and put it in the water. So his next shot was a par putt from the same spot. pic.twitter.com/D1P8kd8mfl — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) April 8, 2021

Since the water hazard serves as a standard penalty area, marked with yellow stakes or paint, Wiesberger’s only option was to take a one-stroke penalty and then hit the putt again. He hit the same putt he just in the water as a par putt.

Fortunately for Wiesberger, he was able to get down in two on the second attempt, making a bogey 6.