What's the logo on the back of Justin Thomas' hat?

Justin Thomas is one of the best golfers on the planet, and now he’s acting more like it.

If you’re watching Justin Thomas competing in the 2021 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, you may have noticed a new logo on the back of Justin Thomas’s hats.

The logo, which is hard to tell from far away, is his initials, JT, by which lots of fans refer to him, overlapping to make it look a little different than just having two letters side by side.

Most professional golfers these days seem to prefer to use their initials in some kind of fashion to make their logo. Tiger Woods started the trend with the second iteration of his Nike-designed logo. Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka are among those modern pro golfers who use their initials as their logo.

It makes sense that Thomas went with this for his personal logo. After all, so many fans just call him JT anyhow. It would be unnatural for him to use his name in some other fashion, and he has so many different emotes that have become the subject of memes over the years that it would be tough to pick one specific expression.