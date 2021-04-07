Tiger Woods was driving 40 mph over speed limit when he crashed in Los Angeles in February: Police

Tiger Woods was driving anywhere from 39 to 42 mph over the posted speed limit on the divided highway off which his Genesis SUV veered in a February single-vehicle wreck.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released the accident report for Tiger Woods’ car crash, which happened on Feb. 23, two days after Woods finished hosting the PGA Tour’s The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in the Los Angeles area. Woods was in the Rancho Palos Verdes area, about 30 minutes south of Los Angeles, and was apparently running behind for a Golf Digest video shoot at Rolling Hills Country Club, when he crashed at approximately 7:10 a.m. local time along a highway infamous for similar-style crashes.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday that Woods was driving anywhere from 84 to 87 mph when his car struck the median, flew over the highway divider and onto the opposite side of traffic. Woods’ SUV rolled over several times, striking a tree at 75 mph before stopping 15 yards off the side of the road.

Villanueva said Woods’ car was still accelerating when his vehicle collided with the median divide. He also said speed was the only contributing factor in the accident, reiterating Woods showed no signs of impairment at the accident scene.

The LA County Sheriff, however, did not obtain a blood sample from Woods once he arrived at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, nor did the responding officers perform a field-sobriety test. Villanueva said the latter was infeasible given Woods’ condition immediately after the accident, particularly considering Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle using tools. Villanueva also said there was no probable cause that would allow them to get a warrant for such results.

Woods will not be charged with a crime and was not issued a citation for the accident.

The 15-time major winner is at his home in Florida, continuing to recover from his injuries, which include a shattered right ankle and a compound fracture in his leg.