2021 Masters: What Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler are wearing
Equipment Fashion Masters

2021 Masters: What Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler are wearing

04/06/2021 at 9:06 am
Golf News Net


Page 1 of 6

The 2021 Masters is back as the first men’s major of the year, and that means traditional tournament colors are dominating at Augusta National.

There’s some natural intrigue among golf fans as to the outfits and clothes top players like Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day will be wearing as they chase the green jacket.

This year, golf fashion companies put together more traditional looks, with plenty of pop and spring colors.

Check out the styles the world’s best will be wearing this week at the 2021 Masters.

Page 1 of 6
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!