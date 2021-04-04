2021 Valero Texas Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 Valero Texas Open purse is set for $7.7 million, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner’s share of the Valero Texas Open prize pool is at $1,386,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $839,300.

The Valero Texas Open field is headed by Jordan Spieth, Chris Kirk, Hideki Matsuyama, Charley Hoffman and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week at 2-over 146 or better.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour’s secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field — in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 38 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, the PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 Valero Texas Open prize money, winner’s share, first-place payout

1. $1,386,000

2. $839,300

3. $531,300

4. $377,300

5. $315,700

6. $279,125

7. $259,875

8. $240,625

9. $225,225

10. $209,825

11. $194,425

12. $179,025

13. $163,625

14. $148,225

15. $140,525

16. $132,825

17. $125,125

18. $117,425

19. $109,725

20. $102,025

21. $94,325

22. $86,625

23. $80,465

24. $74,305

25. $68,145

26. $61,985

27. $59,675

28. $57,365

29. $55,055

30. $52,745

31. $50,435

32. $48,125

33. $45,815

34. $43,890

35. $41,965

36. $40,040

37. $38,115

38. $36,575

39. $35,035

40. $33,495

41. $31,955

42. $30,415

43. $28,875

44. $27,335

45. $25,795

46. $24,255

47. $22,715

48. $21,483

49. $20,405

50. $19,789

51. $19,327

52. $18,865

53. $18,557

54. $18,249

55. $18,095

56. $17,941

57. $17,787

58. $17,633

59. $17,479

60. $17,325

61. $17,171

62. $17,017

63. $16,863

64. $16,709

65. $16,555

66. $16,401

67. $16,247

68. $16,093

69. $15,939

70. $15,785

71. $15,631

72. $15,477

73. $15,323

74. $15,169

75. $15,015

76. $14,861

77. $14,707

78. $14,553

