2021 ANA Inspiration final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
04/04/2021 at 9:34 pm
The 2021 ANA Inspiration final leaderboard is headed by winner Patty Tavatanakit, who won her first LPGA Tour title and first major with a two-shot win at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Patty T, as she’s called, shot a final round of 4-under 68 to secure the tournament on 18-under 270, beating Lydia Ko for the trophy.

Ko, who began the day eight shots behind Tavatanakit, shot a final round of 62 for the best final round in an LPGA major and the best-ever final round against par in any major championship.

Four players — Sei Young Kim, Nelly Korda, Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Shanshan Feng — finished tied for third on 11-under total.

Tavatanakit won the $465,000 winner’s share of the $3,100,000 purse.

ANA Inspiration recap notes

Tavatanakit picks up the win in the fifth LPGA Tour event of the season, setting her up with a five-year exemption after winning the first major title of her career.

This week, the cut was made at 1-over 145 or better, with 71 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues in two weeks with the Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

2021 ANA Inspiration final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Patty Tavatanakit -18 66 69 67 68 270 $465,000
2 Lydia Ko -16 70 69 71 62 272 $287,716
T3 Sei Young Kim -11 72 71 68 66 277 $151,615
T3 Nelly Korda -11 71 70 70 66 277 $151,615
T3 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -11 72 68 71 66 277 $151,615
T3 Shanshan Feng -11 67 69 72 69 277 $151,615
T7 Jin Young Ko -10 69 70 71 68 278 $79,025
T7 Inbee Park -10 70 69 70 69 278 $79,025
T7 Ally Ewing -10 71 70 66 71 278 $79,025
T10 Megan Khang -9 68 73 71 67 279 $59,333
T10 Moriya Jutanugarn -9 68 69 73 69 279 $59,333
T10 Mirim Lee -9 69 70 68 72 279 $59,333
13 Danielle Kang -8 72 70 73 65 280 $51,666
T14 Mel Reid -7 71 73 70 67 281 $43,476
T14 Pernilla Lindberg -7 72 72 69 68 281 $43,476
T14 Mi Hyang Lee -7 73 71 68 69 281 $43,476
T14 Hannah Green -7 71 71 70 69 281 $43,476
T14 Charley Hull -7 69 69 71 72 281 $43,476
T19 Stephanie Meadow -6 71 73 71 67 282 $34,340
T19 Ryann O’Toole -6 71 71 72 68 282 $34,340
T19 Christina Kim -6 70 70 73 69 282 $34,340
T19 Brooke M. Henderson -6 75 69 68 70 282 $34,340
T19 Gabriela Ruffels -6 72 70 69 71 282 $34,340
T19 Yu Liu -6 71 71 69 71 282 $34,340
T25 Minjee Lee -5 72 70 74 67 283 $28,984
T25 Anna Nordqvist -5 68 70 74 71 283 $28,984
T25 Gaby Lopez -5 73 67 70 73 283 $28,984
T28 Cristie Kerr -4 72 73 74 65 284 $23,352
T28 Jenny Shin -4 71 74 72 67 284 $23,352
T28 Hyo Joo Kim -4 72 73 70 69 284 $23,352
T28 Lauren Stephenson -4 71 72 72 69 284 $23,352
T28 Yui Kawamoto -4 71 69 75 69 284 $23,352
T28 Azahara Munoz -4 70 72 72 70 284 $23,352
T28 Leona Maguire -4 67 73 74 70 284 $23,352
T28 Pajaree Anannarukarn -4 71 69 71 73 284 $23,352
T36 Xiyu Lin -3 72 72 73 68 285 $18,194
T36 Lexi Thompson -3 70 72 75 68 285 $18,194
T36 Georgia Hall -3 69 70 77 69 285 $18,194
T36 Jessica Korda -3 69 76 68 72 285 $18,194
T40 Angela Stanford -2 72 73 70 71 286 $14,560
T40 Amy Olson -2 73 69 73 71 286 $14,560
T40 Austin Ernst -2 73 68 73 72 286 $14,560
T40 Mi Jung Hur -2 71 71 71 73 286 $14,560
T40 Gerina Piller -2 70 72 71 73 286 $14,560
T40 Stacy Lewis -2 76 69 67 74 286 $14,560
T40 Jaye Marie Green -2 71 71 70 74 286 $14,560
T47 Hee Young Park -1 73 72 72 70 287 $11,971
T47 Maria Fernanda Torres -1 73 72 72 70 287 $11,971
T47 Jeongeun Lee6 -1 71 70 72 74 287 $11,971
T50 Bronte Law E 69 74 76 69 288 $10,081
T50 Yuka Saso E 69 71 77 71 288 $10,081
T50 Pornanong Phatlum E 70 75 71 72 288 $10,081
T50 Celine Boutier E 75 69 72 72 288 $10,081
T50 Amy Yang E 70 73 73 72 288 $10,081
T50 Dani Holmqvist E 70 70 74 74 288 $10,081
T50 So Yeon Ryu E 72 72 68 76 288 $10,081
T57 Brittany Lincicome 1 73 70 73 73 289 $8,507
T57 Angel Yin 1 72 73 70 74 289 $8,507
T57 Linnea Strom 1 75 69 68 77 289 $8,507
T60 Ariya Jutanugarn 2 68 75 76 71 290 $7,719
T60 Jennifer Kupcho 2 69 72 77 72 290 $7,719
T60 Sophia Popov 2 70 69 73 78 290 $7,719
T63 Eun-Hee Ji 3 72 72 76 71 291 $7,167
T63 Kelly Tan 3 71 73 76 71 291 $7,167
T63 Nicole Broch Larsen 3 71 74 73 73 291 $7,167
T63 Caroline Masson 3 73 71 73 74 291 $7,167
T67 Aditi Ashok 4 73 72 75 72 292 $6,695
T67 Nasa Hataoka 4 75 69 74 74 292 $6,695
69 Jennifer Song 5 72 72 74 75 293 $6,458
T70 Kristen Gillman 6 72 73 74 75 294 $6,263
T70 Cydney Clanton 6 74 70 73 77 294 $6,263

