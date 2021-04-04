2021 ANA Inspiration final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 ANA Inspiration final leaderboard is headed by winner Patty Tavatanakit, who won her first LPGA Tour title and first major with a two-shot win at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Patty T, as she’s called, shot a final round of 4-under 68 to secure the tournament on 18-under 270, beating Lydia Ko for the trophy.

Ko, who began the day eight shots behind Tavatanakit, shot a final round of 62 for the best final round in an LPGA major and the best-ever final round against par in any major championship.

Four players — Sei Young Kim, Nelly Korda, Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Shanshan Feng — finished tied for third on 11-under total.

Tavatanakit won the $465,000 winner’s share of the $3,100,000 purse.

ANA Inspiration recap notes

Tavatanakit picks up the win in the fifth LPGA Tour event of the season, setting her up with a five-year exemption after winning the first major title of her career.

This week, the cut was made at 1-over 145 or better, with 71 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues in two weeks with the Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

2021 ANA Inspiration final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details