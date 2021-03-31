2021 ANA Inspiration streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2021 ANA Inspiration features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on the LPGA Tour stop at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif. With online streams from Golf Channel and NBC in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 ANA Inspiration online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online streams for all four days of the tournament from Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

There will be 120 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to take home a major title and win the ANA Inspiration.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing six hours of coverage the first two days and four hours each weekend day.

Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

2021 ANA Inspiration streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, April 1

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-4 p.m., 7-9 p.m.

Friday, April 2

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-4 p.m., 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, April 3

Golf Channel broadcast: 5-9 p.m.

Sunday, April 4