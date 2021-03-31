2021 Valero Texas Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2021 Valero Texas Open marks the continuation of the PGA Tour’s 2020-2021 season, with the Tour playing the event this year at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.

The Valero Texas Open TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and NBC airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel and NBC air four days of live golf action from TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs the first two days of the tournament. NBC Sports airs Saturday and Sunday afternoon coverage, with Golf Channel airing early-round coverage each day.

The field includes Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama as part of a 144-player field seeking to win the PGA Tour’s 2020-2021 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday’s first round and Friday’s second round, as well early coverage of Saturday and Sunday play. On the first day of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 1-4 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, NBC is on from 12-3 p.m. and 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Eastern, with Golf Channel coming on at 10 a.m.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. NBC Sports coverage streams through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Valero Texas Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Valero Texas Open TV times and schedule.

2021 Valero Texas Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern