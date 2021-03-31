2021 Valero Texas Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Valero Texas Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.

The betting favorite this week is Jordan Spieth, who comes in at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds.

Scottie Scheffler and Tony Finau are on 14-to-1, at the next-lowest odds on the board.

Hideki Matsuyama is 16-to-1, with Abraham Ancer at 18-to-1.

The Valero Texas Open is here, and the final stop before the Masters unfolds after a year delay. TPC San Antonio can get awfully windy, and a player needs a good short game to get around tricky putting surfaces they’re sure to miss here and there.

