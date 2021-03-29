2021 Club Car Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 Club Car Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/29/2021
The 2021 Club Car Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Adam Svensson, who prevailed in a playoff to win at The Landings Club – Deer Creek in Savannah, Ga.

Svensson defeated Max McGreevy with a birdie 4 on the second playoff hole to secure the win after both players finished regulation at 17-under 271.

Brett Coletta, Shad Tuten and George Cunningham are all on 16-under 272, finishing a shot out of the playoff and tied for third place.

Svensson won the $108,000 winner’s share of the $600,000 purse.

Club Car Championship recap notes

Svensson earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 2-under 142 or better, with 77 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Emerald Coast Classic in Sandestin, Fla.

2021 Club Car Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Adam Svensson -17 68 68 69 66 271 $108,000
2 Max McGreevy -17 65 67 69 70 271 $54,000
T3 George Cunningham -16 68 69 69 66 272 $28,600
T3 Shad Tuten -16 67 70 66 69 272 $28,600
T3 Brett Coletta -16 67 67 69 69 272 $28,600
6 Taylor Moore -15 68 70 68 67 273 $20,700
T7 Carl Yuan -14 69 71 70 64 274 $17,800
T7 Dawson Armstrong -14 67 71 70 66 274 $17,800
T7 Zecheng Dou -14 68 68 66 72 274 $17,800
T10 Jimmy Stanger -13 71 70 70 64 275 $12,865
T10 John VanDerLaan -13 71 67 69 68 275 $12,865
T10 J.T. Griffin -13 75 67 65 68 275 $12,865
T10 Gregory Yates -13 70 64 71 70 275 $12,865
T10 Max Greyserman -13 70 67 68 70 275 $12,865
T10 Dawie van der Walt -13 70 65 69 71 275 $12,865
T16 Steve Marino -12 69 72 69 66 276 $8,715
T16 Jonathan Randolph -12 70 71 68 67 276 $8,715
T16 Paul D. Haley -12 68 70 68 70 276 $8,715
T16 Benjamin Silverman -12 74 67 65 70 276 $8,715
T16 Kevin Dougherty -12 71 67 67 71 276 $8,715
T16 Curtis Thompson -12 66 70 68 72 276 $8,715
T22 T.J. Vogel -11 74 67 69 67 277 $5,728
T22 Chandler Blanchet -11 72 68 70 67 277 $5,728
T22 Dylan Wu -11 68 71 70 68 277 $5,728
T22 Tommy Gainey -11 69 71 68 69 277 $5,728
T22 Scott Gutschewski -11 73 69 66 69 277 $5,728
T22 Brett Stegmaier -11 70 68 69 70 277 $5,728
T28 Brandon Harkins -10 71 70 72 65 278 $4,215
T28 Harry Hall -10 70 71 71 66 278 $4,215
T28 Ben Kohles -10 69 71 69 69 278 $4,215
T28 Brent Grant -10 71 70 68 69 278 $4,215
T28 Chad Ramey -10 71 70 67 70 278 $4,215
T28 Stuart Macdonald -10 66 68 68 76 278 $4,215
T34 Willy Wilcox -9 67 74 71 67 279 $3,450
T34 Andy Pope -9 70 70 72 67 279 $3,450
T34 Steve LeBrun -9 68 70 73 68 279 $3,450
T34 Ryan McCormick -9 72 70 67 70 279 $3,450
T34 Andrew Novak -9 74 67 67 71 279 $3,450
T34 Brian Campbell -9 69 69 66 75 279 $3,450
T40 Erik Compton -8 73 69 70 68 280 $2,940
T40 Andrew Svoboda -8 70 69 71 70 280 $2,940
T40 Hayden Buckley -8 72 69 69 70 280 $2,940
T40 Billy Kennerly -8 69 72 69 70 280 $2,940
T40 Tyrone Van Aswegen -8 72 69 67 72 280 $2,940
T40 Nick Hardy -8 70 72 66 72 280 $2,940
T46 Sahith Theegala -7 69 69 75 68 281 $2,618
T46 Roberto Diaz -7 70 72 70 69 281 $2,618
T46 Callum Tarren -7 72 69 70 70 281 $2,618
T46 Joshua Creel -7 72 69 69 71 281 $2,618
T46 David Lipsky -7 68 73 68 72 281 $2,618
T46 Jake Knapp -7 70 72 67 72 281 $2,618
T46 Austen Truslow -7 69 68 70 74 281 $2,618
T46 Alex Prugh -7 69 70 68 74 281 $2,618
T46 Taylor Montgomery -7 70 67 67 77 281 $2,618
T55 Brandon Crick -6 71 71 71 69 282 $2,496
T55 David Kocher -6 69 72 71 70 282 $2,496
T55 Seth Reeves -6 71 69 71 71 282 $2,496
T55 Vince India -6 70 71 66 75 282 $2,496
T55 Ryan Ruffels -6 71 70 65 76 282 $2,496
T60 Derek Lamely -5 71 71 72 69 283 $2,454
T60 Jose de Jesus Rodriguez -5 68 70 74 71 283 $2,454
T62 Nicholas Lindheim -4 71 69 75 69 284 $2,412
T62 Kevin Lucas -4 68 73 73 70 284 $2,412
T62 Harrison Endycott -4 70 72 72 70 284 $2,412
T62 Mark Baldwin -4 73 69 72 70 284 $2,412
T62 Davis Riley -4 72 69 69 74 284 $2,412
T67 Patrick Fishburn -3 69 73 76 67 285 $2,346
T67 Brett Drewitt -3 72 70 70 73 285 $2,346
T67 John Oda -3 72 70 70 73 285 $2,346
T67 Martin Piller -3 75 67 69 74 285 $2,346
T67 Brian Richey -3 70 69 70 76 285 $2,346
T67 Joey Garber -3 67 72 68 78 285 $2,346
T73 Charlie Saxon -2 71 71 71 73 286 $2,298
T73 Michael Arnaud -2 69 71 71 75 286 $2,298
T75 Matt Oshrine -1 73 69 73 72 287 $2,274
T75 Tyson Alexander -1 69 73 72 73 287 $2,274
77 Zach Zaback 1 69 71 75 74 289 $2,256

