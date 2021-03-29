2021 Club Car Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Club Car Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Adam Svensson, who prevailed in a playoff to win at The Landings Club – Deer Creek in Savannah, Ga.

Svensson defeated Max McGreevy with a birdie 4 on the second playoff hole to secure the win after both players finished regulation at 17-under 271.

Brett Coletta, Shad Tuten and George Cunningham are all on 16-under 272, finishing a shot out of the playoff and tied for third place.

Svensson won the $108,000 winner’s share of the $600,000 purse.

Club Car Championship recap notes

Svensson earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 2-under 142 or better, with 77 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Emerald Coast Classic in Sandestin, Fla.

2021 Club Car Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details