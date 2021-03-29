2021 Club Car Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Club Car Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Adam Svensson, who prevailed in a playoff to win at The Landings Club – Deer Creek in Savannah, Ga.
Svensson defeated Max McGreevy with a birdie 4 on the second playoff hole to secure the win after both players finished regulation at 17-under 271.
Brett Coletta, Shad Tuten and George Cunningham are all on 16-under 272, finishing a shot out of the playoff and tied for third place.
Svensson won the $108,000 winner’s share of the $600,000 purse.
Club Car Championship recap notes
Svensson earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.
This week the cut was made at 2-under 142 or better, with 77 players getting through to the weekend.
The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Emerald Coast Classic in Sandestin, Fla.
2021 Club Car Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Adam Svensson
|-17
|68
|68
|69
|66
|271
|$108,000
|2
|Max McGreevy
|-17
|65
|67
|69
|70
|271
|$54,000
|T3
|George Cunningham
|-16
|68
|69
|69
|66
|272
|$28,600
|T3
|Shad Tuten
|-16
|67
|70
|66
|69
|272
|$28,600
|T3
|Brett Coletta
|-16
|67
|67
|69
|69
|272
|$28,600
|6
|Taylor Moore
|-15
|68
|70
|68
|67
|273
|$20,700
|T7
|Carl Yuan
|-14
|69
|71
|70
|64
|274
|$17,800
|T7
|Dawson Armstrong
|-14
|67
|71
|70
|66
|274
|$17,800
|T7
|Zecheng Dou
|-14
|68
|68
|66
|72
|274
|$17,800
|T10
|Jimmy Stanger
|-13
|71
|70
|70
|64
|275
|$12,865
|T10
|John VanDerLaan
|-13
|71
|67
|69
|68
|275
|$12,865
|T10
|J.T. Griffin
|-13
|75
|67
|65
|68
|275
|$12,865
|T10
|Gregory Yates
|-13
|70
|64
|71
|70
|275
|$12,865
|T10
|Max Greyserman
|-13
|70
|67
|68
|70
|275
|$12,865
|T10
|Dawie van der Walt
|-13
|70
|65
|69
|71
|275
|$12,865
|T16
|Steve Marino
|-12
|69
|72
|69
|66
|276
|$8,715
|T16
|Jonathan Randolph
|-12
|70
|71
|68
|67
|276
|$8,715
|T16
|Paul D. Haley
|-12
|68
|70
|68
|70
|276
|$8,715
|T16
|Benjamin Silverman
|-12
|74
|67
|65
|70
|276
|$8,715
|T16
|Kevin Dougherty
|-12
|71
|67
|67
|71
|276
|$8,715
|T16
|Curtis Thompson
|-12
|66
|70
|68
|72
|276
|$8,715
|T22
|T.J. Vogel
|-11
|74
|67
|69
|67
|277
|$5,728
|T22
|Chandler Blanchet
|-11
|72
|68
|70
|67
|277
|$5,728
|T22
|Dylan Wu
|-11
|68
|71
|70
|68
|277
|$5,728
|T22
|Tommy Gainey
|-11
|69
|71
|68
|69
|277
|$5,728
|T22
|Scott Gutschewski
|-11
|73
|69
|66
|69
|277
|$5,728
|T22
|Brett Stegmaier
|-11
|70
|68
|69
|70
|277
|$5,728
|T28
|Brandon Harkins
|-10
|71
|70
|72
|65
|278
|$4,215
|T28
|Harry Hall
|-10
|70
|71
|71
|66
|278
|$4,215
|T28
|Ben Kohles
|-10
|69
|71
|69
|69
|278
|$4,215
|T28
|Brent Grant
|-10
|71
|70
|68
|69
|278
|$4,215
|T28
|Chad Ramey
|-10
|71
|70
|67
|70
|278
|$4,215
|T28
|Stuart Macdonald
|-10
|66
|68
|68
|76
|278
|$4,215
|T34
|Willy Wilcox
|-9
|67
|74
|71
|67
|279
|$3,450
|T34
|Andy Pope
|-9
|70
|70
|72
|67
|279
|$3,450
|T34
|Steve LeBrun
|-9
|68
|70
|73
|68
|279
|$3,450
|T34
|Ryan McCormick
|-9
|72
|70
|67
|70
|279
|$3,450
|T34
|Andrew Novak
|-9
|74
|67
|67
|71
|279
|$3,450
|T34
|Brian Campbell
|-9
|69
|69
|66
|75
|279
|$3,450
|T40
|Erik Compton
|-8
|73
|69
|70
|68
|280
|$2,940
|T40
|Andrew Svoboda
|-8
|70
|69
|71
|70
|280
|$2,940
|T40
|Hayden Buckley
|-8
|72
|69
|69
|70
|280
|$2,940
|T40
|Billy Kennerly
|-8
|69
|72
|69
|70
|280
|$2,940
|T40
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|-8
|72
|69
|67
|72
|280
|$2,940
|T40
|Nick Hardy
|-8
|70
|72
|66
|72
|280
|$2,940
|T46
|Sahith Theegala
|-7
|69
|69
|75
|68
|281
|$2,618
|T46
|Roberto Diaz
|-7
|70
|72
|70
|69
|281
|$2,618
|T46
|Callum Tarren
|-7
|72
|69
|70
|70
|281
|$2,618
|T46
|Joshua Creel
|-7
|72
|69
|69
|71
|281
|$2,618
|T46
|David Lipsky
|-7
|68
|73
|68
|72
|281
|$2,618
|T46
|Jake Knapp
|-7
|70
|72
|67
|72
|281
|$2,618
|T46
|Austen Truslow
|-7
|69
|68
|70
|74
|281
|$2,618
|T46
|Alex Prugh
|-7
|69
|70
|68
|74
|281
|$2,618
|T46
|Taylor Montgomery
|-7
|70
|67
|67
|77
|281
|$2,618
|T55
|Brandon Crick
|-6
|71
|71
|71
|69
|282
|$2,496
|T55
|David Kocher
|-6
|69
|72
|71
|70
|282
|$2,496
|T55
|Seth Reeves
|-6
|71
|69
|71
|71
|282
|$2,496
|T55
|Vince India
|-6
|70
|71
|66
|75
|282
|$2,496
|T55
|Ryan Ruffels
|-6
|71
|70
|65
|76
|282
|$2,496
|T60
|Derek Lamely
|-5
|71
|71
|72
|69
|283
|$2,454
|T60
|Jose de Jesus Rodriguez
|-5
|68
|70
|74
|71
|283
|$2,454
|T62
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-4
|71
|69
|75
|69
|284
|$2,412
|T62
|Kevin Lucas
|-4
|68
|73
|73
|70
|284
|$2,412
|T62
|Harrison Endycott
|-4
|70
|72
|72
|70
|284
|$2,412
|T62
|Mark Baldwin
|-4
|73
|69
|72
|70
|284
|$2,412
|T62
|Davis Riley
|-4
|72
|69
|69
|74
|284
|$2,412
|T67
|Patrick Fishburn
|-3
|69
|73
|76
|67
|285
|$2,346
|T67
|Brett Drewitt
|-3
|72
|70
|70
|73
|285
|$2,346
|T67
|John Oda
|-3
|72
|70
|70
|73
|285
|$2,346
|T67
|Martin Piller
|-3
|75
|67
|69
|74
|285
|$2,346
|T67
|Brian Richey
|-3
|70
|69
|70
|76
|285
|$2,346
|T67
|Joey Garber
|-3
|67
|72
|68
|78
|285
|$2,346
|T73
|Charlie Saxon
|-2
|71
|71
|71
|73
|286
|$2,298
|T73
|Michael Arnaud
|-2
|69
|71
|71
|75
|286
|$2,298
|T75
|Matt Oshrine
|-1
|73
|69
|73
|72
|287
|$2,274
|T75
|Tyson Alexander
|-1
|69
|73
|72
|73
|287
|$2,274
|77
|Zach Zaback
|1
|69
|71
|75
|74
|289
|$2,256