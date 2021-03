2021 ANA Inspiration field: Players, rankings

The 2021 ANA Inspiration field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

The ANA Inspiration field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fifth tournament and first major of the 2021 LPGA Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, setting the table as the first major played in the calendar year.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA’s eligibility criteria.

The field will be playing for a $3.1 million purse, with 41 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 ANA Inspiration field

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Jennifer Chang

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Cydney Clanton

Jenny Coleman

Perrine Delacour

Austin Ernst

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Maria Fassi

Shanshan Feng

Kristen Gillman

Hannah Green

Jaye Marie Green

Georgia Hall

Erika Hara

Mina Harigae

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Daniela Holmqvist

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Mi Jung Hur

Caroline Inglis

Eun Hee Ji

Tiffany Joh

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Yui Kawamoto

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

A Lim Kim

Sei Young Kim

In Kyung Kim

Christina Kim

Hyo Joo Kim

Katherine Kirk

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Nelly Korda

Jessica Korda

Aline Krauter

Jennifer Kupcho

Brittany Lang

Nicole Broch Larsen

Bronte Law

Mirim Lee

Minjee Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Andrea Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Gaby Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Caroline Masson

Stephanie Meadow

Azahara Munoz

Yealimi Noh

Haru Nomura

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O’Toole

Su Oh

Amy Olson

Bianca Pagdanganan

Inbee Park

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Hee Young Park

Jane Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Gerina Piller

Sophia Popov

Morgan Pressel

Robynn Ree

Mel Reid

Gabriela Ruffels

So Yeon Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Alena Sharp

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Angela Stanford

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Patty Tavatanakit

Lexi Thompson

Maria Fernanda Torres

Yani Tseng

Ayako Uehara

Albane Valenzuela

Lindsey Weaver

Michelle Wie West

Jing Yan

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

