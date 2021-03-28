2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play purse is set for $10.5 million, with 64 professional players who complete play at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner’s share of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play prize pool is at $1,820,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,150,000.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play field is headed by Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler, Paul Casey and more.

This tournament started with 64 players, and a cut was made to the 16 group winners after round-robin play.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour’s secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field — in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 550 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 76 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a three-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, the PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play prize money, winner’s share, first-place payout

For full results and payout, go here