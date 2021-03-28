2021 Valero Texas Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Valero Texas Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.
The Valero Texas Open field is headlined by the likes of Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second opposite-field event on the year.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, played just before the Masters tournament. It is the last chance to earn a spot in the Masters field before the first men’s major of the year.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $7.7 million purse, with eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Valero Texas Open field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Sam Bennett
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Rafael Campos
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- K.J. Choi
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Cameron Davis
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Austin Eckroat
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Jim Furyk
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Beau Hossler
- Charles Howell III
- John Huh
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Jerry Kelly
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Tom Lewis
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Hunter Mahan
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Graeme McDowell
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Matthew NeSmith
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O’Hair
- Rob Oppenheim
- Ryan Palmer
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- D.A. Points
- Jr. Potter
- Andrew Putnam
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Carlos Sainz Jr
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Chase Seiffert
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Roger Sloan
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Brian Stuard
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kris Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Vincent Whaley
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2021 Valero Texas Open field
- 1. Dustin Johnson
- 13. Tony Finau
- 24. Hideki Matsuyama
- 26. Ryan Palmer
- 29. Abraham Ancer
- 32. Scottie Scheffler
- 40. Corey Conners
- 48. Si Woo Kim