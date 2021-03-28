2021 Valero Texas Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Valero Texas Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.

The Valero Texas Open field is headlined by the likes of Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second opposite-field event on the year.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, played just before the Masters tournament. It is the last chance to earn a spot in the Masters field before the first men’s major of the year.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $7.7 million purse, with eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Valero Texas Open field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Sam Bennett

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Rafael Campos

Sebastian Cappelen

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

K.J. Choi

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Cameron Davis

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Austin Eckroat

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Jim Furyk

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

Padraig Harrington

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Beau Hossler

Charles Howell III

John Huh

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Jerry Kelly

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Tom Lewis

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Hunter Mahan

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Graeme McDowell

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Ryan Moore

Sebastián Muñoz

Matthew NeSmith

Seung-Yul Noh

Henrik Norlander

Sean O’Hair

Rob Oppenheim

Ryan Palmer

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

D.A. Points

Jr. Potter

Andrew Putnam

Doc Redman

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Carlos Sainz Jr

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Chase Seiffert

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Roger Sloan

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Brian Stuard

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Kris Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Vincent Whaley

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2021 Valero Texas Open field