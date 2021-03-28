2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship purse is set for $3 million, with 71 professional players who complete four rounds at Corales Golf Club in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner’s share of the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship prize pool is at $540,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $327,000.

The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship field is headed by Thomas Detry, Joel Dahmen, Andrew Yun and more.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week at 1-over 145 or better.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour’s secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field — in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 300 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 24 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship prize money, winner’s share, first-place payout

1. $540,000

2. $327,000

3. $207,000

4. $147,000

5. $123,000

6. $108,750

7. $101,250

8. $93,750

9. $87,750

10. $81,750

11. $75,750

12. $69,750

13. $63,750

14. $57,750

15. $54,750

16. $51,750

17. $48,750

18. $45,750

19. $42,750

20. $39,750

21. $36,750

22. $33,750

23. $31,350

24. $28,950

25. $26,550

26. $24,150

27. $23,250

28. $22,350

29. $21,450

30. $20,550

31. $19,650

32. $18,750

33. $17,850

34. $17,100

35. $16,350

36. $15,600

37. $14,850

38. $14,250

39. $13,650

40. $13,050

41. $12,450

42. $11,850

43. $11,250

44. $10,650

45. $10,050

46. $9,450

47. $8,850

48. $8,370

49. $7,950

50. $7,710

51. $7,530

52. $7,350

53. $7,230

54. $7,110

55. $7,050

56. $6,990

57. $6,930

58. $6,870

59. $6,810

60. $6,750

61. $6,690

62. $6,630

63. $6,570

64. $6,510

65. $6,450

66. $6,390

67. $6,330

68. $6,270

69. $6,210

70. $6,150

71. $6,090

