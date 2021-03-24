2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship marks the continuation of the PGA Tour’s 2020-2021 season, with the Tour playing the event this year at Corales Golf Club in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and NBC airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Corales Golf Club in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs the full four days of the tournament.

The field includes Aaron Baddeley, Kristoffer Ventura and Chase Seiffert as part of a 132-player field seeking to win the PGA Tour’s 2020-2021 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday’s first round, Friday’s second round, Saturday’s third round and Sunday’s final round. There are three hours of coverage each day.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. NBC Sports coverage streams through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship TV times and schedule.

2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern