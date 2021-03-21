2021 The Honda Classic money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 The Honda Classic purse is set for $7 million, with 68 professional players who complete four rounds at PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner’s share of the The Honda Classic prize pool is at $1,260,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $763,000.

The Honda Classic field is headed by Matt Jones, Shane Lowry, Phil Mickelson and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week at 1-over 141 or better.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour’s secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field — in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 34 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is a deep field.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the next five The Honda Classics.

2021 The Honda Classic prize money, winner’s share, first-place payout

1. $1,260,000

2. $763,000

3. $483,000

4. $343,000

5. $287,000

6. $253,750

7. $236,250

8. $218,750

9. $204,750

10. $190,750

11. $176,750

12. $162,750

13. $148,750

14. $134,750

15. $127,750

16. $120,750

17. $113,750

18. $106,750

19. $99,750

20. $92,750

21. $85,750

22. $78,750

23. $73,150

24. $67,550

25. $61,950

26. $56,350

27. $54,250

28. $52,150

29. $50,050

30. $47,950

31. $45,850

32. $43,750

33. $41,650

34. $39,900

35. $38,150

36. $36,400

37. $34,650

38. $33,250

39. $31,850

40. $30,450

41. $29,050

42. $27,650

43. $26,250

44. $24,850

45. $23,450

46. $22,050

47. $20,650

48. $19,530

49. $18,550

50. $17,990

51. $17,570

52. $17,150

53. $16,870

54. $16,590

55. $16,450

56. $16,310

57. $16,170

58. $16,030

59. $15,890

60. $15,750

61. $15,610

62. $15,470

63. $15,330

64. $15,190

65. $15,050

66. $14,910

67. $14,770

68. $14,630

