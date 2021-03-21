2021 The Honda Classic money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 The Honda Classic purse is set for $7 million, with 68 professional players who complete four rounds at PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., earning an official-money paycheck this week.
The winner’s share of the The Honda Classic prize pool is at $1,260,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $763,000.
The Honda Classic field is headed by Matt Jones, Shane Lowry, Phil Mickelson and more.
This tournament started with 144 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week at 1-over 141 or better.
With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour’s secondary cut any longer.
What else is on the line
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field — in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Additionally, there are 34 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is a deep field.
While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the next five The Honda Classics.
2021 The Honda Classic prize money, winner’s share, first-place payout
- 1. $1,260,000
- 2. $763,000
- 3. $483,000
- 4. $343,000
- 5. $287,000
- 6. $253,750
- 7. $236,250
- 8. $218,750
- 9. $204,750
- 10. $190,750
- 11. $176,750
- 12. $162,750
- 13. $148,750
- 14. $134,750
- 15. $127,750
- 16. $120,750
- 17. $113,750
- 18. $106,750
- 19. $99,750
- 20. $92,750
- 21. $85,750
- 22. $78,750
- 23. $73,150
- 24. $67,550
- 25. $61,950
- 26. $56,350
- 27. $54,250
- 28. $52,150
- 29. $50,050
- 30. $47,950
- 31. $45,850
- 32. $43,750
- 33. $41,650
- 34. $39,900
- 35. $38,150
- 36. $36,400
- 37. $34,650
- 38. $33,250
- 39. $31,850
- 40. $30,450
- 41. $29,050
- 42. $27,650
- 43. $26,250
- 44. $24,850
- 45. $23,450
- 46. $22,050
- 47. $20,650
- 48. $19,530
- 49. $18,550
- 50. $17,990
- 51. $17,570
- 52. $17,150
- 53. $16,870
- 54. $16,590
- 55. $16,450
- 56. $16,310
- 57. $16,170
- 58. $16,030
- 59. $15,890
- 60. $15,750
- 61. $15,610
- 62. $15,470
- 63. $15,330
- 64. $15,190
- 65. $15,050
- 66. $14,910
- 67. $14,770
- 68. $14,630
