2021 Magical Kenya Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour

03/21/2021 at 1:05 pm
The 2021 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Justin Harding, who won by two shots at Karen Country Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

Harding completed his second title in this tournament with a final round of 5-under 66 to beat American Kurt Kitayama on 21-under 263.

Connor Syme finished alone in third, two shots behind Kitayama. Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez was solo fourth, a shot behind Syme.

Harding won the €145,500 winner’s share of the €1,000,000 purse.

Magical Kenya Open recap notes

Rozner earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak compared to The Players Championship, which had all of the world top 50 committed to play before withdrawals.

There was a cut this week, with 77 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 2-under 140 or better.

Harding earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues Tuesday with the second of back-to-back tournaments at Karen Country Club in Nairobi, Kenya, with the Kenya Savannah Classic.

2021 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Justin Harding -21 66 67 64 66 263 €145,500
2 Kurt Kitayama -19 67 66 66 66 265 €94,500
3 Connor Syme -17 65 67 71 64 267 €54,550
4 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -16 67 70 68 63 268 €43,500
T5 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet -15 68 68 66 67 269 €31,430
T5 Jacques Kruyswijk -15 68 72 65 64 269 €31,430
T5 Romain Langasque -15 67 70 67 65 269 €31,430
T8 Pep Angles -14 70 67 67 66 270 €19,232.50
T8 Dean Burmester -14 68 64 71 67 270 €19,232.50
T8 Calum Hill -14 65 68 67 70 270 €19,232.50
T8 Sam Horsfield -14 65 71 69 65 270 €19,232.50
T12 Nino Bertasio -13 67 69 69 66 271 €14,451.25
T12 Guido Migliozzi -13 71 65 67 68 271 €14,451.25
T12 Kalle Samooja -13 65 66 72 68 271 €14,451.25
T12 Justin Walters -13 67 71 68 65 271 €14,451.25
T16 Gaganjeet Bhullar -12 66 72 69 65 272 €11,497.50
T16 George Coetzee -12 72 66 69 65 272 €11,497.50
T16 Jamie Donaldson -12 69 67 69 67 272 €11,497.50
T16 Victor Dubuisson -12 68 68 70 66 272 €11,497.50
T16 Scott Hend -12 67 64 68 73 272 €11,497.50
T16 Garrick Higgo -12 67 68 68 69 272 €11,497.50
T16 Garrick Porteous -12 71 68 67 66 272 €11,497.50
T16 Johannes Veerman -12 68 69 62 73 272 €11,497.50
T24 Darren Fichardt -11 69 70 67 67 273 €9,712.50
T24 Adrian Otaegui -11 70 67 68 68 273 €9,712.50
T24 Aaron Rai -11 70 67 70 66 273 €9,712.50
T24 Jayden Schaper -11 68 70 65 70 273 €9,712.50
T28 John Catlin -10 71 69 69 65 274 €8,565
T28 Richard Mcevoy -10 70 70 65 69 274 €8,565
T28 Wilco Nienaber -10 67 69 71 67 274 €8,565
T28 Marcel Schneider -10 70 69 69 66 274 €8,565
T28 Jack Senior -10 68 68 71 67 274 €8,565
T33 Louis De Jager -9 70 70 66 69 275 €7,013.75
T33 Grant Forrest -9 73 66 68 68 275 €7,013.75
T33 Maximilian Kieffer -9 68 72 69 66 275 €7,013.75
T33 Niklas Lemke -9 67 71 68 69 275 €7,013.75
T33 Ondrej Lieser -9 72 68 71 64 275 €7,013.75
T33 Bernd Ritthammer -9 65 71 67 72 275 €7,013.75
T33 Ricardo Santos -9 71 66 68 70 275 €7,013.75
T33 Oliver Wilson -9 70 67 72 66 275 €7,013.75
T41 Ben Evans -8 71 68 71 66 276 €5,760
T41 Gavin Green -8 68 69 68 71 276 €5,760
T41 JoachimB. Hansen -8 68 69 69 70 276 €5,760
T41 Joost Luiten -8 70 69 67 70 276 €5,760
T41 Benjamin Poke -8 69 70 69 68 276 €5,760
T41 Dale Whitnell -8 66 70 68 72 276 €5,760
T47 Søren Kjeldsen -7 67 69 71 70 277 €4,825
T47 Francesco Laporta -7 70 67 68 72 277 €4,825
T47 Adrian Meronk -7 65 73 67 72 277 €4,825
T47 Richie Ramsay -7 67 65 77 68 277 €4,825
T47 Jordan Smith -7 68 70 69 70 277 €4,825
T52 Richard Bland -6 71 69 71 67 278 €3,788
T52 Ashley Chesters -6 71 68 67 72 278 €3,788
T52 Aaron Cockerill -6 71 69 69 69 278 €3,788
T52 Jens Fahrbring -6 72 67 69 70 278 €3,788
T52 Matt Ford -6 68 72 70 68 278 €3,788
T52 Lorenzo Gagli -6 70 70 71 67 278 €3,788
T52 Raphaël Jacquelin -6 65 68 73 72 278 €3,788
T52 Damien Perrier -6 68 71 74 65 278 €3,788
T52 Matthias Schwab -6 71 66 72 69 278 €3,788
T52 Darius Van Driel -6 69 71 71 67 278 €3,788
T62 Julien Guerrier -5 70 70 70 69 279 €3,210
T62 Lorenzo Scalise -5 72 68 68 71 279 €3,210
T62 Scott Vincent -5 68 71 71 69 279 €3,210
T65 Rikard Karlberg -4 71 68 70 71 280 €2,870
T65 Robin Sciot-Siegrist -4 73 66 72 69 280 €2,870
T65 Toby Tree -4 67 73 69 71 280 €2,870
T65 Lars Van Meijel -4 68 69 69 74 280 €2,870
T65 Romain Wattel -4 69 71 72 68 280 €2,870
T70 Grégory Havret -3 67 73 71 70 281 €2,387.33
T70 Benjamin Hebert -3 64 72 75 70 281 €2,387.33
T70 Matthew Southgate -3 66 69 75 71 281 €2,387.33
T73 Kyongjun Moon -2 70 69 71 72 282 €2,266
T73 Haydn Porteous -2 70 70 75 67 282 €2,266
T73 Jc Ritchie -2 69 70 69 74 282 €2,266
76 Lee Slattery -1 71 69 75 68 283 €2,260
77 Samuel Njoroge Chege e 72 68 74 70 284 €2,257

