2021 Magical Kenya Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Justin Harding, who won by two shots at Karen Country Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

Harding completed his second title in this tournament with a final round of 5-under 66 to beat American Kurt Kitayama on 21-under 263.

Connor Syme finished alone in third, two shots behind Kitayama. Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez was solo fourth, a shot behind Syme.

Harding won the €145,500 winner’s share of the €1,000,000 purse.

Magical Kenya Open recap notes

The field for the tournament was weak compared to The Players Championship, which had all of the world top 50 committed to play before withdrawals.

There was a cut this week, with 77 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 2-under 140 or better.

Harding earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues Tuesday with the second of back-to-back tournaments at Karen Country Club in Nairobi, Kenya, with the Kenya Savannah Classic.

2021 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

