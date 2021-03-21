2021 Magical Kenya Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Justin Harding, who won by two shots at Karen Country Club in Nairobi, Kenya.
Harding completed his second title in this tournament with a final round of 5-under 66 to beat American Kurt Kitayama on 21-under 263.
Connor Syme finished alone in third, two shots behind Kitayama. Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez was solo fourth, a shot behind Syme.
Harding won the €145,500 winner’s share of the €1,000,000 purse.
Magical Kenya Open recap notes
Rozner earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak compared to The Players Championship, which had all of the world top 50 committed to play before withdrawals.
There was a cut this week, with 77 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 2-under 140 or better.
Harding earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.
The European Tour season continues Tuesday with the second of back-to-back tournaments at Karen Country Club in Nairobi, Kenya, with the Kenya Savannah Classic.
2021 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Justin Harding
|-21
|66
|67
|64
|66
|263
|€145,500
|2
|Kurt Kitayama
|-19
|67
|66
|66
|66
|265
|€94,500
|3
|Connor Syme
|-17
|65
|67
|71
|64
|267
|€54,550
|4
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|-16
|67
|70
|68
|63
|268
|€43,500
|T5
|Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
|-15
|68
|68
|66
|67
|269
|€31,430
|T5
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|-15
|68
|72
|65
|64
|269
|€31,430
|T5
|Romain Langasque
|-15
|67
|70
|67
|65
|269
|€31,430
|T8
|Pep Angles
|-14
|70
|67
|67
|66
|270
|€19,232.50
|T8
|Dean Burmester
|-14
|68
|64
|71
|67
|270
|€19,232.50
|T8
|Calum Hill
|-14
|65
|68
|67
|70
|270
|€19,232.50
|T8
|Sam Horsfield
|-14
|65
|71
|69
|65
|270
|€19,232.50
|T12
|Nino Bertasio
|-13
|67
|69
|69
|66
|271
|€14,451.25
|T12
|Guido Migliozzi
|-13
|71
|65
|67
|68
|271
|€14,451.25
|T12
|Kalle Samooja
|-13
|65
|66
|72
|68
|271
|€14,451.25
|T12
|Justin Walters
|-13
|67
|71
|68
|65
|271
|€14,451.25
|T16
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|-12
|66
|72
|69
|65
|272
|€11,497.50
|T16
|George Coetzee
|-12
|72
|66
|69
|65
|272
|€11,497.50
|T16
|Jamie Donaldson
|-12
|69
|67
|69
|67
|272
|€11,497.50
|T16
|Victor Dubuisson
|-12
|68
|68
|70
|66
|272
|€11,497.50
|T16
|Scott Hend
|-12
|67
|64
|68
|73
|272
|€11,497.50
|T16
|Garrick Higgo
|-12
|67
|68
|68
|69
|272
|€11,497.50
|T16
|Garrick Porteous
|-12
|71
|68
|67
|66
|272
|€11,497.50
|T16
|Johannes Veerman
|-12
|68
|69
|62
|73
|272
|€11,497.50
|T24
|Darren Fichardt
|-11
|69
|70
|67
|67
|273
|€9,712.50
|T24
|Adrian Otaegui
|-11
|70
|67
|68
|68
|273
|€9,712.50
|T24
|Aaron Rai
|-11
|70
|67
|70
|66
|273
|€9,712.50
|T24
|Jayden Schaper
|-11
|68
|70
|65
|70
|273
|€9,712.50
|T28
|John Catlin
|-10
|71
|69
|69
|65
|274
|€8,565
|T28
|Richard Mcevoy
|-10
|70
|70
|65
|69
|274
|€8,565
|T28
|Wilco Nienaber
|-10
|67
|69
|71
|67
|274
|€8,565
|T28
|Marcel Schneider
|-10
|70
|69
|69
|66
|274
|€8,565
|T28
|Jack Senior
|-10
|68
|68
|71
|67
|274
|€8,565
|T33
|Louis De Jager
|-9
|70
|70
|66
|69
|275
|€7,013.75
|T33
|Grant Forrest
|-9
|73
|66
|68
|68
|275
|€7,013.75
|T33
|Maximilian Kieffer
|-9
|68
|72
|69
|66
|275
|€7,013.75
|T33
|Niklas Lemke
|-9
|67
|71
|68
|69
|275
|€7,013.75
|T33
|Ondrej Lieser
|-9
|72
|68
|71
|64
|275
|€7,013.75
|T33
|Bernd Ritthammer
|-9
|65
|71
|67
|72
|275
|€7,013.75
|T33
|Ricardo Santos
|-9
|71
|66
|68
|70
|275
|€7,013.75
|T33
|Oliver Wilson
|-9
|70
|67
|72
|66
|275
|€7,013.75
|T41
|Ben Evans
|-8
|71
|68
|71
|66
|276
|€5,760
|T41
|Gavin Green
|-8
|68
|69
|68
|71
|276
|€5,760
|T41
|JoachimB. Hansen
|-8
|68
|69
|69
|70
|276
|€5,760
|T41
|Joost Luiten
|-8
|70
|69
|67
|70
|276
|€5,760
|T41
|Benjamin Poke
|-8
|69
|70
|69
|68
|276
|€5,760
|T41
|Dale Whitnell
|-8
|66
|70
|68
|72
|276
|€5,760
|T47
|Søren Kjeldsen
|-7
|67
|69
|71
|70
|277
|€4,825
|T47
|Francesco Laporta
|-7
|70
|67
|68
|72
|277
|€4,825
|T47
|Adrian Meronk
|-7
|65
|73
|67
|72
|277
|€4,825
|T47
|Richie Ramsay
|-7
|67
|65
|77
|68
|277
|€4,825
|T47
|Jordan Smith
|-7
|68
|70
|69
|70
|277
|€4,825
|T52
|Richard Bland
|-6
|71
|69
|71
|67
|278
|€3,788
|T52
|Ashley Chesters
|-6
|71
|68
|67
|72
|278
|€3,788
|T52
|Aaron Cockerill
|-6
|71
|69
|69
|69
|278
|€3,788
|T52
|Jens Fahrbring
|-6
|72
|67
|69
|70
|278
|€3,788
|T52
|Matt Ford
|-6
|68
|72
|70
|68
|278
|€3,788
|T52
|Lorenzo Gagli
|-6
|70
|70
|71
|67
|278
|€3,788
|T52
|Raphaël Jacquelin
|-6
|65
|68
|73
|72
|278
|€3,788
|T52
|Damien Perrier
|-6
|68
|71
|74
|65
|278
|€3,788
|T52
|Matthias Schwab
|-6
|71
|66
|72
|69
|278
|€3,788
|T52
|Darius Van Driel
|-6
|69
|71
|71
|67
|278
|€3,788
|T62
|Julien Guerrier
|-5
|70
|70
|70
|69
|279
|€3,210
|T62
|Lorenzo Scalise
|-5
|72
|68
|68
|71
|279
|€3,210
|T62
|Scott Vincent
|-5
|68
|71
|71
|69
|279
|€3,210
|T65
|Rikard Karlberg
|-4
|71
|68
|70
|71
|280
|€2,870
|T65
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|-4
|73
|66
|72
|69
|280
|€2,870
|T65
|Toby Tree
|-4
|67
|73
|69
|71
|280
|€2,870
|T65
|Lars Van Meijel
|-4
|68
|69
|69
|74
|280
|€2,870
|T65
|Romain Wattel
|-4
|69
|71
|72
|68
|280
|€2,870
|T70
|Grégory Havret
|-3
|67
|73
|71
|70
|281
|€2,387.33
|T70
|Benjamin Hebert
|-3
|64
|72
|75
|70
|281
|€2,387.33
|T70
|Matthew Southgate
|-3
|66
|69
|75
|71
|281
|€2,387.33
|T73
|Kyongjun Moon
|-2
|70
|69
|71
|72
|282
|€2,266
|T73
|Haydn Porteous
|-2
|70
|70
|75
|67
|282
|€2,266
|T73
|Jc Ritchie
|-2
|69
|70
|69
|74
|282
|€2,266
|76
|Lee Slattery
|-1
|71
|69
|75
|68
|283
|€2,260
|77
|Samuel Njoroge Chege
|e
|72
|68
|74
|70
|284
|€2,257