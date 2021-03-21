2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Roberto Diaz, who prevailed by a shot at Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club in Broussard, La.

Diaz held on to a one-shot win over former European Tour winner Peter Uihlein, taking the title on 18-under 266.

Tom Whitney finished alone in third place, a shot behind Uihlein, while Stephan Jaeger was alone in fourth a shot aback of Whitney.

Diaz won the $108,000 winner’s share of the $600,000 purse.

Chitimacha Louisiana Open recap notes

Diaz earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 2-over 144 or better, with 74 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next weeks with the Club Car Championship in Savannah, Ga.

2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details