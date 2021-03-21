2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/21/2021 at 6:44 pm
The 2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Roberto Diaz, who prevailed by a shot at Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club in Broussard, La.

Diaz held on to a one-shot win over former European Tour winner Peter Uihlein, taking the title on 18-under 266.

Tom Whitney finished alone in third place, a shot behind Uihlein, while Stephan Jaeger was alone in fourth a shot aback of Whitney.

Diaz won the $108,000 winner’s share of the $600,000 purse.

Chitimacha Louisiana Open recap notes

Diaz earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 2-over 144 or better, with 74 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next weeks with the Club Car Championship in Savannah, Ga.

2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Roberto Diaz -18 69 65 64 68 266 $108,000
2 Peter Uihlein -17 67 67 66 67 267 $54,000
3 Tom Whitney -16 69 71 65 63 268 $36,000
4 Stephan Jaeger -15 68 68 68 65 269 $27,000
5 Harrison Endycott -14 67 70 68 65 270 $22,800
T6 Paul D. Haley -13 70 69 66 66 271 $19,950
T6 Scott Gutschewski -13 70 67 67 67 271 $19,950
T8 Zack Sucher -12 69 70 69 64 272 $15,922
T8 Adam Svensson -12 71 69 65 67 272 $15,922
T8 Chad Ramey -12 71 65 68 68 272 $15,922
T8 Braden Thornberry -12 73 63 67 69 272 $15,922
T12 Max McGreevy -11 71 73 66 63 273 $12,750
T12 Carl Yuan -11 71 69 65 68 273 $12,750
T14 Davis Riley -10 73 68 70 63 274 $10,200
T14 Tommy Gainey -10 74 70 66 64 274 $10,200
T14 Brian Campbell -10 70 70 69 65 274 $10,200
T14 Stephen Franken -10 70 70 67 67 274 $10,200
T14 Lee Hodges -10 72 72 62 68 274 $10,200
T19 Sahith Theegala -9 74 69 66 66 275 $7,575
T19 Whee Kim -9 71 69 68 67 275 $7,575
T19 Seth Reeves -9 73 67 67 68 275 $7,575
T19 Jack Maguire -9 71 69 66 69 275 $7,575
T23 Ben Martin -8 71 72 68 65 276 $5,674
T23 Cameron Young -8 73 69 68 66 276 $5,674
T23 Aaron Baddeley -8 71 72 67 66 276 $5,674
T23 Trey Mullinax -8 69 69 71 67 276 $5,674
T27 Max Greyserman -7 67 76 69 65 277 $4,380
T27 Taylor Pendrith -7 75 67 69 66 277 $4,380
T27 Steve LeBrun -7 73 70 68 66 277 $4,380
T27 Paul Barjon -7 70 70 70 67 277 $4,380
T27 Dylan Wu -7 70 72 66 69 277 $4,380
T27 Callum Tarren -7 69 70 67 71 277 $4,380
T33 Ben Kohles -6 72 69 68 69 278 $3,750
T33 Dawie van der Walt -6 70 67 69 72 278 $3,750
T33 Taylor Montgomery -6 68 70 68 72 278 $3,750
T36 Andrew Novak -5 68 71 74 66 279 $3,165
T36 Mike Miller -5 69 73 70 67 279 $3,165
T36 Kevin Dougherty -5 71 71 69 68 279 $3,165
T36 Preston Stanley -5 73 71 67 68 279 $3,165
T36 Andrew Dorn -5 72 72 67 68 279 $3,165
T36 Brandon Harkins -5 72 71 67 69 279 $3,165
T36 John Chin -5 72 71 67 69 279 $3,165
T36 Jimmy Stanger -5 73 71 66 69 279 $3,165
T44 Nick Voke -4 71 72 71 66 280 $2,730
T44 Derek Ernst -4 69 72 71 68 280 $2,730
T44 Joshua Creel -4 72 71 69 68 280 $2,730
T44 Harry Hall -4 78 66 68 68 280 $2,730
T44 T.J. Vogel -4 69 73 69 69 280 $2,730
T44 Austin Smotherman -4 71 68 69 72 280 $2,730
50 Curtis Thompson -3 70 74 68 69 281 $2,610
T51 Grant Hirschman -2 72 68 75 67 282 $2,546
T51 Justin Lower -2 69 73 71 69 282 $2,546
T51 Daniel McCarthy -2 74 67 68 73 282 $2,546
T51 Dawson Armstrong -2 72 71 66 73 282 $2,546
T51 Fabian Gomez -2 72 70 66 74 282 $2,546
T56 Jared Wolfe -1 72 71 71 69 283 $2,472
T56 Kevin Roy -1 69 72 72 70 283 $2,472
T56 David Lipsky -1 70 70 72 71 283 $2,472
T56 David Skinns -1 68 72 72 71 283 $2,472
T56 Patrick Fishburn -1 74 68 70 71 283 $2,472
T56 Blayne Barber -1 70 73 68 72 283 $2,472
T56 David Kocher -1 70 71 68 74 283 $2,472
T63 Zecheng Dou E 72 70 74 68 284 $2,412
T63 Erik Barnes E 73 69 72 70 284 $2,412
T63 Curtis Luck E 72 72 70 70 284 $2,412
T66 Jamie Arnold 1 73 69 75 68 285 $2,376
T66 Vince India 1 72 72 69 72 285 $2,376
T66 Jose de Jesus Rodriguez 1 69 74 67 75 285 $2,376
69 Matt Ryan 2 71 72 72 71 286 $2,352
T70 Jonas Blixt 4 73 71 73 71 288 $2,334
T70 Eric Cole 4 70 72 74 72 288 $2,334
72 Robert Garrigus 5 74 70 69 76 289 $2,316
T73 Theo Humphrey 8 74 70 77 71 292 $2,298
T73 Will Cannon 8 74 70 79 69 292 $2,298

