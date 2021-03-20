2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Corales Golf Club in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship field is headlined by the likes of Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Joel Dahmen and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second opposite-field event on the year.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, played opposite the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play after being a standard event last year.
We have Monday qualifiers for this event, and they’re included in the field.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship field
- Mark Anderson
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Arjun Atwal
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sangmoon Bae
- Chris Baker
- Paul Barjon
- Ricky Barnes
- Alex Beach
- Ryan Blaum
- Dominic Bozzelli
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Jonathan Byrd
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Rafael Campos
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Roberto Castro
- Alex Cejka
- Greg Chalmers
- K.J. Choi
- Daniel Chopra
- Eric Cole
- Cledy Cordoba
- Chris Couch
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Tyler Duncan
- Matt Every
- Brice Garnett
- Robert Garrigus
- Michael Gellerman
- Rhein Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Fabián Gómez
- Retief Goosen
- Will Gordon
- Emiliano Grillo
- Juan Jose Guerra
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Brandon Hagy
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- J.J. Henry
- Lucas Herbert
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- J.B. Holmes
- Beau Hossler
- Charles Howell III
- Stephan Jaeger
- Miguel Angel Jiménez
- Richard S. Johnson
- Michael Kim
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Nelson Ledesma
- Tom Lewis
- David Lingmerth
- Luke List
- Davis Love III
- Hunter Mahan
- Ben Martin
- Justin McCarraher
- Tyler McCumber
- Graeme McDowell
- Parker McLachlin
- George McNeill
- John Merrick
- Troy Merritt
- Grayson Murray
- Andy Ogletree
- Rob Oppenheim
- Rhadames Pena
- Taylor Pendrith
- Pat Perez
- Carl Pettersson
- Thomas Pieters
- Jr. Potter
- Seamus Power
- Dicky Pride
- Willy Pumarol
- Ted Purdy
- Manuel Relancio
- Wes Roach
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Chase Seiffert
- John Senden
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Hiram Silfa
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- J.J. Spaun
- Shawn Stefani
- Sepp Straka
- Brian Stuard
- Zack Sucher
- Justin Suh
- Hudson Swafford
- Ben Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Josh Teater
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Peter Uihlein
- Omar Uresti
- Bo Van Pelt
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kris Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Johnson Wagner
- Nick Watney
- Vincent Whaley
- Chris Wiatr
- Tim Wilkinson
- Danny Willett
- Brandon Wu
- Andrew Yun
- Fabrizio Zanotti
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship field
By rule, players who are eligible for World Golf Championships event or major championships are unable to play in the opposite-field event that week. Therefore, there are no top 50 players in the field this week.