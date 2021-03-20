2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Corales Golf Club in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship field is headlined by the likes of Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Joel Dahmen and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second opposite-field event on the year.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, played opposite the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play after being a standard event last year.

We have Monday qualifiers for this event, and they’re included in the field.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship field

Mark Anderson

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Arjun Atwal

Aaron Baddeley

Sangmoon Bae

Chris Baker

Paul Barjon

Ricky Barnes

Alex Beach

Ryan Blaum

Dominic Bozzelli

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Jonathan Byrd

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Rafael Campos

Sebastian Cappelen

Roberto Castro

Alex Cejka

Greg Chalmers

K.J. Choi

Daniel Chopra

Eric Cole

Cledy Cordoba

Chris Couch

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Tyler Duncan

Matt Every

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Michael Gellerman

Rhein Gibson

Michael Gligic

Fabián Gómez

Retief Goosen

Will Gordon

Emiliano Grillo

Juan Jose Guerra

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Brandon Hagy

Padraig Harrington

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

J.J. Henry

Lucas Herbert

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

J.B. Holmes

Beau Hossler

Charles Howell III

Stephan Jaeger

Miguel Angel Jiménez

Richard S. Johnson

Michael Kim

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Nelson Ledesma

Tom Lewis

David Lingmerth

Luke List

Davis Love III

Hunter Mahan

Ben Martin

Justin McCarraher

Tyler McCumber

Graeme McDowell

Parker McLachlin

George McNeill

John Merrick

Troy Merritt

Grayson Murray

Andy Ogletree

Rob Oppenheim

Rhadames Pena

Taylor Pendrith

Pat Perez

Carl Pettersson

Thomas Pieters

Jr. Potter

Seamus Power

Dicky Pride

Willy Pumarol

Ted Purdy

Manuel Relancio

Wes Roach

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Chase Seiffert

John Senden

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Hiram Silfa

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

J.J. Spaun

Shawn Stefani

Sepp Straka

Brian Stuard

Zack Sucher

Justin Suh

Hudson Swafford

Ben Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Josh Teater

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Peter Uihlein

Omar Uresti

Bo Van Pelt

Jhonattan Vegas

Kris Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Johnson Wagner

Nick Watney

Vincent Whaley

Chris Wiatr

Tim Wilkinson

Danny Willett

Brandon Wu

Andrew Yun

Fabrizio Zanotti

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship field

By rule, players who are eligible for World Golf Championships event or major championships are unable to play in the opposite-field event that week. Therefore, there are no top 50 players in the field this week.