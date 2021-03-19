European Tour cannot provide live 2021 Magical Kenya Open coverage due to logistical issues

The European Tour has been unable to provide a live world feed of coverage for the first and second rounds of the 2021 Magical Kenya Open. Now the tour is making clear to its broadcast partners that Saturday’s third round will not be carried live either.

In an updated Friday urgent letter to worldwide distribution partners, the European Tour continued to cite logistical issues beyond their control affecting their ability to provide a live feed.

The note from European Tour Productions reads:

“Thanks for your continued patience. Unfortunately we are still facing logistical difficulties beyond our control and as such we will be unable to deliver live world feed coverage of the third day of the Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker on Saturday 20th March 2021. In cooperation with the local and national authorities we are continually working to resolve the situation as soon as possible, and hope to be in a position to deliver live coverage to you for the final day of the tournament. We will of course continue to keep you updated with any relevant developments.

“In addition to the news coverage we are currently providing, we will deliver a 23 minutes highlights programme of day 3 for broadcast, which will be delivered at 2000 GMT on Saturday 20th March. These details will be shared with you separately. Should the logistical challenges not be resolved in time to deliver the desired live coverage on the final day, we will deliver a 46 minute highlights programme at 2000 GMT on Sunday 21st March.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused.”

European Tour Productions did not detail the specific issues facing the broadcast, however, some American golf fans were concerned when the tournament was not broadcast in its originally intended window on Thursday or Friday on Golf Channel.