Wilson Golf unveils Buckingham putters, delivering high-MOI in a budget mallet

A $200 putter doesn’t make sense for every golfer. Some golfers aren’t willing to spend that much or they don’t have that kind of budget. That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have access to high-quality designs that can help them putt better.

That’s why Wilson Golf has seen success with its Infinite Series, a lineup of $100 putters that cover the gamut of shapes and styles to fit most golfers. They’re now expanding the series with the new Buckingham putter, which features a familiar, high-MOI design.

The putter, like each one in the series, is named after a landmark or neighborhood in Chicago, and the back of the Buckingham tells you the putter was indeed designed in the Second City. (Buckingham Fountain is featured in the “Married, With Children” intro, and I’m dating myself with that fun fact.)

The Buckingham is a mallet with a square-sized overall footprint, with wings in the back of the head that pushes weight out to the head and toe, while also moving the center of gravity back. You’ve seen this head. However, Wilson’s take includes a counter-balanced, 104-gram grip to help produce a more pendulum-like stroke. There are three sight lines on the back flange, and they help frame the ball.

The face is milled twice to deliver a more exact design and a better roll, and the dark PVD finish, consistent with the line, offers a eye-catching, premium look.

The Wilson Golf Buckingham putters will be available April 6 for $100 in 34- and 35-inch models for men and a 33-inch model for women.