Cobra Golf introduces new King Cobra wedges with new Snakebite grooves

Cobra Golf has a new line of wedges, and they sport new grooves that are sharper and deeper to deliver more grab.

The new King Cobra wedges feature what the company calls Snakebite Groove Technology, redesigned grooves that are 11 percent deeper and have 40 percent sharper edges and created by using a new cutting method that also swaps out cutting tools more frequently to create tighter tolerances in production.

Each wedge has its own unique makeup of grooves, with their own shapes and lengths to optimize performance. The lower-lofted wedges, from 48 to 54 degrees, have a traditional groove length with narrower and deeper grooves to deliver consistent spin and trajectories for full shots and lower-launching punch shots. The wedges with 56 to 60 degrees of loft have full-face groove lengths with wider and shallower size to maximize spin on shots with an open face, which are more likely to find the high-toe region of the face.

The faces and grooves are the King Cobra wedges are CNC milled for exact results.

There are three available grinds:

Versatile grind: Ideal for medium to firm course conditions, this grind features toe, heel and trailing-edge relief.

Classic grind: This grind has a progressive sole width from heel-to-toe, with trailing edge relief, for neutral to steeper swings.

Widelow grind: This is a wide, low-bounce sole that prevents the leading edge from digging and is perfect in softer conditions.

The wedges are also available in the 37.5-inch One Length offering in 56- and 60-degree lofts in the Versatile grind.

The King Cobra wedges are $149 each and available March 19 in various configurations, all with a KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 (125g) shaft: