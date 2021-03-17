2021 The Honda Classic TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2021 The Honda Classic marks the continuation of the PGA Tour's 2021-2021 season, with the Tour playing the event this year at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The Honda Classic TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and NBC airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel and NBC air four days of live golf action from PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs the first two rounds on the tournament. NBC Sports airs Saturday and Sunday afternoon coverage.

The field includes Daniel Berger, Lee Westwood and Shane Lowry part of a 144-player field seeking to win the PGA Tour's 2020-2021 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round, as well early coverage of Saturday's third round and Sunday's fourth round. On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 2-6 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, NBC is on from 3-6 p.m. Eastern, with Golf Channel coming on at 1 p.m.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. NBC Sports coverage streams through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 The Honda Classic on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 The Honda Classic TV times and schedule.

2021 The Honda Classic TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern