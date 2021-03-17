2021 Magical Kenya Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Magical Kenya Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this eventm, played at host Karen Country Club in Nairobi, Kenya.
The Magical Kenya Open field is headlined by the likes of Wilco Nienaber, Kurt Kitayama, Jorge Campillo and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fifth tournament of the 2021 European Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off a two-tournament swing in nine days at Karen Country Club.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a €1 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Magical Kenya Open field
- Pep Angles
- Maverick Antcliff
- Marcus Armitage
- Jastas Madoya Asena
- Edwin Inana Asuza
- Adel Balala
- Nino Bertasio
- Wil Besseling
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Richard Bland
- Steven Brown
- Dean Burmester
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- John Catlin
- Yikeun Chang
- Riz Charania
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Samuel Njoroge Chege
- Ashley Chesters
- Robson Chinhoi
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Dave Coupland
- Emilio Cuartero Blanco
- Louis De Jager
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Rhys Enoch
- Ben Evans
- Jens Fahrbring
- Oliver Farr
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Oliver Fisher
- Matt Ford
- Grant Forrest
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Justin Harding
- Grégory Havret
- Benjamin Hebert
- Scott Hend
- Garrick Higgo
- Calum Hill
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Sam Horsfield
- David Howell
- Daan Huizing
- Dismas Indiza Anyonyi
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Liam Johnston
- Victor Joseph
- Anthony Juma
- Rikard Karlberg
- Anton Karlsson
- Phillip Kasozi
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Mathiam Keyser
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Sihwan Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Tyler Koivisto
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- David Law
- Taehee Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Ondrej Lieser
- José-Filipe Lima
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Joost Luiten
- Isaac Ogolla Makokha
- Taimur Malik
- Richard Mansell
- Simon Ngige Mburu
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Kyongjun Moon
- James Morrison
- Gavin Moynihan
- Wilco Nienaber
- Paul Musangi Njuguna
- Ooko Erick Obura
- Andrew Oche Odoh
- Jacob Okello
- Mathew Omondi
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Matthieu Pavon
- Damien Perrier
- Carlos Pigem
- Benjamin Poke
- Garrick Porteous
- Haydn Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Jc Ritchie
- Bernd Ritthammer
- Robin Roussel
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Jaydeep Singh Sandhu
- Ricardo Santos
- Lorenzo Scalise
- Jayden Schaper
- Max Schmitt
- Marcel Schneider
- Matthias Schwab
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Lee Slattery
- Jordan Smith
- Greg Snow
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Toby Tree
- Darius Van Driel
- Lars Van Meijel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Scott Vincent
- David Wakhu
- Justin Walters
- C.J Wangai
- Romain Wattel
- Dale Whitnell
- Oliver Wilson