2021 Magical Kenya Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Magical Kenya Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this eventm, played at host Karen Country Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Magical Kenya Open field is headlined by the likes of Wilco Nienaber, Kurt Kitayama, Jorge Campillo and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fifth tournament of the 2021 European Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off a two-tournament swing in nine days at Karen Country Club.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a €1 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Magical Kenya Open field