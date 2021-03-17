2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this eventm, played at host Le Triomphe G&CC in Broussard, La.
The Chitimacha Louisiana Open field is headlined by the likes of Aaron Baddeley, Taylor Pendrith, Greyson Sigg and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second tournament of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the second tournament in the 2021 portion of the combined 2020-2021 Korn Ferry Tour schedule.
We have our eight Monday qualifiers for this event included in the field.
The field will be playing for a $600,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open field
- Tyson Alexander
- Steven Alker
- Robert Allenby
- Dawson Armstrong
- Jamie Arnold
- Aaron Baddeley
- Blayne Barber
- Paul Barjon
- Erik Barnes
- Grant Bennett
- Wade Binfield
- Chandler Blanchet
- Kris Blanks
- Jonas Blixt
- Dominic Bozzelli
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Brian Campbell
- Will Cannon
- Alex Cejka
- Alex Chiarella
- John Chin
- Cory Churchman
- Eric Cole
- Joshua Creel
- Brandon Crick
- George Cunningham
- Roberto Díaz
- Andrew Dorn
- Zecheng Dou
- Kevin Dougherty
- Brett Drewitt
- Nicolas Echavarria
- Derek Ernst
- Julián Etulain
- Patrick Fishburn
- Stephen Franken
- Tommy Gainey
- Joey Garber
- Robert Garrigus
- Michael Gellerman
- Rhein Gibson
- Fabián Gómez
- Brent Grant
- Max Greyserman
- J.T. Griffin
- Luke Guthrie
- Scott Gutschewski
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brandon Harkins
- Evan Harmeling
- J.J. Henry
- Mark Hensby
- Grant Hirschman
- Lee Hodges
- Brad Hopfinger
- Justin Hueber
- Theo Humphrey
- Vince India
- Stephan Jaeger
- Chase Johnson
- Kyle Jones
- Billy Kennerly
- Whee Kim
- David Kocher
- Ben Kohles
- Scott Langley
- Steve LeBrun
- Nelson Ledesma
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Andrew Loupe
- Justin Lower
- Curtis Luck
- Jack Maguire
- Ben Martin
- Nick Mason
- Dan McCarthy
- Ryan McCormick
- Chip McDaniel
- Max McGreevy
- Michael Miller
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- John Oda
- Taylor Pendrith
- Mito Pereira
- Brandon Pierce
- Martin Piller
- Andy Pope
- Seamus Power
- Chad Ramey
- Jonathan Randolph
- Seth Reeves
- Kyle Reifers
- Davis Riley
- Wes Roach
- José de Jesús Rodríguez
- Kevin Roy
- Ryan Ruffels
- Matt Ryan
- Charlie Saxon
- Brady Schnell
- Ollie Schniederjans
- Alex Scott
- Greyson Sigg
- David Skinns
- Brian Smock
- Austin Smotherman
- Jimmy Stanger
- Preston Stanley
- Shawn Stefani
- Brett Stegmaier
- Zack Sucher
- Adam Svensson
- Andrew Svoboda
- Callum Tarren
- Sahith Theegala
- Curtis Thompson
- Braden Thornberry
- Austen Truslow
- Shad Tuten
- Peter Uihlein
- Tyrone Van Aswegen
- Dawie van der Walt
- John VanDerLaan
- T.J. Vogel
- Nick Voke
- Drew Weaver
- Tom Whitney
- Joseph Winslow
- Jared Wolfe
- Hayden Wood
- Chase Wright
- Dylan Wu
- Greg Yates
- Cameron Young
- Carl Yuan