2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this eventm, played at host Le Triomphe G&CC in Broussard, La.

The Chitimacha Louisiana Open field is headlined by the likes of Aaron Baddeley, Taylor Pendrith, Greyson Sigg and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second tournament of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the second tournament in the 2021 portion of the combined 2020-2021 Korn Ferry Tour schedule.

We have our eight Monday qualifiers for this event included in the field.

The field will be playing for a $600,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open field