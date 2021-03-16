Tiger Woods is back at home in Florida, recovering from February car wreck

Tiger Woods has returned home to Florida, three weeks after a single-car accident in the Los Angeles area that left him fortunate to be alive.

Woods tweeted March 16 that he has left Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and flown back to Jupiter Island, Fla., where he will continue his recovery from injuries that included a compound fracture in his right leg and a shattered right ankle.

Woods said:

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.

"Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.

"I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

Before the car accident, which was two days after Woods finished hosted the PGA Tour's The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, Woods was focused on recovering from a fifth-career back surgery in the form of a third microdiscectomy performed after the 15-time major winner competed with his son, Charlie, in December 2020 at the PNC Championship in Florida.

It was unclear after the microdiscectomy when Woods would be able to play competitive golf again, and now his long-term recovery is very much in the air.

Several PGA Tour players paid tribute to Woods two weeks ago during the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship at the Concession by wearing Woods' signature red shirt and black pants for the Sunday round.